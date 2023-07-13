DECATUR — Alex M. Wenskunas tried to pay for his gambling addiction by robbery but ended up getting caught after leaving clues that led police right to him.

The 34-year-old Decatur defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 120 days in jail and placed on probation for 30 months. He had admitted a charge of robbery in a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero that saw a further charge of armed robbery dismissed.

A sworn affidavit filed by Mount Zion police said Wenskunas had targeted the Subway restaurant on Casa Park Drive in Mount Zion the night of August 25. He had grabbed $239 out the till after menacing a female employee and made his escape in a distinctive red pickup truck with a chrome bed-mounted toolbox and loud, after-market exhaust system.

That eye-catching truck, and Wenskunas’s own actions, would soon prove his undoing.

Detective Corey Janes had worked the robbery and when he saw a similar truck drive by him on Illinois 121 six weeks later on October 7, it caught his eye and he took the opportunity to pull Wenskunas over for a traffic violation.

He let the driver go with a written warning but then got busy checking out Wenskunas’s background. The detective said he discovered Wenskunas, living in Dalton City at the time, had filed a report with the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office August 25, the night of the robbery, claiming cash and a pocket knife had been stolen from his truck.

It’s not clear if Wenskunas had actually been the victim of a crime himself, but he told deputies he discovered the cash and knife stolen after returning from a trip to the Walmart store on Maryland Street.

Janes pulled surveillance tape from Walmart and found the defendant had indeed been there. And one of the items he had purchased was a dark-colored bandana with a white pattern that Janes could see was a match for one worn to mask the face of the Subway robber.

The detective said Wenskunas left the Walmart parking lot at 8:28 p.m. and had then driven straight to the Subway which had been robbed at 8:46 p.m.

Wenskunas was living in Decatur by Nov. 22, the day police showed up and surprised him with a search warrant. Janes doesn't mention if the bandana was found, but said officers seized other clothing items that had been worn during the robbery. When confronted, he said the defendant soon confessed to what he had done.

“Wenskunas stated he took the money due to a gambling addiction and needed to make a rent payment,” Janes added. “Wenskunas stated that after the robbery, he went to a bar and gambled away the money at a video gaming machine.”

Wenskunas appeared in court for sentencing July 7 and Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith had said he would get day-for-day credit on his jail sentence. The defendant has been free on $50,000 bail since December 1 and was ordered to report back to court to begin his jail sentence August 25.

Griffith also ordered Wenskunas to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police.

