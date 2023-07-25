DECATUR — Decatur police responded to an accidental shooting at 7:24 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Harrison Avenue.

According to Sgt. Brandon Rolfs, the teenage gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle after shooting himself.

Evidence was found at the scene, but the gun was located. Witnesses have cooperated with the police and officers were able to determine the incident was an accident, Rolfs said.

"The teenager was unlawfully in possession of a firearm," Rolfs said. "When it accidently discharged into his own arm."

The victim's upper arm was severely damaged.

"When he arrived at the hospital, he had shattered bones in his arm from the bullet, a massive exit wound, and was spraying arterial blood," Rolf said. "This was a very life-threatening injury that required the application of a tourniquet in order for doctors to have enough time to treat him."

The victim was transported to St. John's Hospital in Springfield for advanced care.

