DECATUR — Michael W. Ward was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to attend “anger management treatment” after stabbing a Decatur man so severely the victim’s right lung collapsed.

Ward, 55, had been facing a charge of attempted murder but took a plea deal that saw that charge dismissed by Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

Ward had then admitted inflicting aggravated battery that caused great bodily harm. He was also sentenced to six months in jail but that was canceled out with credit for six months he’d already spent behind bars since his arrest on December 8.

Sworn affidavits filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing dated to December 7 when deputies had found the 42-year-old victim lying face down on the porch of a house in the 4200 block of North Neely Avenue.

Deputy Jesse Owens, who signed the affidavit, said the victim had described how he had dropped Ward off after giving him a ride home after completing some electrical work.

Owens said Ward had gotten out of the victim’s truck but left the door open as two large dogs dashed towards the vehicle, putting the victim in fear the animals were about to attack him. He then yelled at Ward to shut the door, prompting Ward to shepherd the dogs back into the house before walking back to the truck and getting inside.

“(The victim) advised that ‘Mike’ sat there for a moment with a weird look on his face before stabbing him two times in the upper right side of his back. (The victim) said that he then asked Mike why he did that and Mike replied ‘Because I can.’”

Owens said the wounded man had staggered out of the truck before collapsing face down on the front porch of a neighboring house, which is where deputies found him.

Ward had been scheduled to face a jury trial Monday but had appeared in court June 21 to be sentenced after agreeing to take the plea deal. He was released from custody the same day. A further condition of his sentencing is that he is to have no contact, “directly or indirectly”, with the victim.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park