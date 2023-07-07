DECATUR — Fearing the worst, prosecutors in Macon County did their best to get a bail price that would make sure accused serial identity thief, burglar and scam artist Eugen F. Pribegeanu would stick around in custody for his trial.

But the total bail of $300,000, requiring the payment of a 10% bond or $30,000, apparently wasn’t enough. After his arrest June 10, the 36-year-old native of Romania had raised the money and bonded out of the Macon County Jail on June 17.

He had been due in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing June 28 where the defendant, rather ironically, was due to be represented by a public defender as he had claimed he was too poor to afford his own lawyer. But Pribegeanu was a no-show for the hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest, this time backed with no bond. Authorities told the Herald & Review there has been no sign of him since he walked out of the jail.

Law enforcement believes he knows how to run and how to hide. Decatur Police suspect he is part of a theft and scam ring that prowls from state to state, hitting victims rapidly and in succession and then breezing on to new hunting grounds. Several such Romanian-based crime rings are known to plague other states, with one in California linked to laundering more than $1.4 million from the proceeds of thefts, robberies and swindles.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police accused Pribegeanu of working with others using distraction techniques to target Walmart shoppers as they returned to their vehicles. The victims' wallets and purses would be looted for credit and debit cards, and then high-speed attempts were made to extract cash or buy goods. Charges running into thousands of dollars could be made within minutes of the initial theft.

Technology was Pribegeanu’s undoing this time, however, as police departments in Iowa had sent out emails with suspect vehicle information after thieves had struck there.

A sophisticated camera network in Decatur flagged the license plate of the vehicle, which was traced to a motel in Champaign where Pribegeanu and an alleged female accomplice were taken into custody.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said his office moved fast to get a charge of aggravated identity theft filed against Pribegeanu once they realized who he was. Rueter said the defendant uses a variety of false names and was being looked at for other charges of money laundering and burglary.

“Did we realize he was a flight risk? Absolutely,” said Rueter.

“We asked for $300,000 bail because I was trying to reach as high as I thought a judge would go on this type of felony. But I wasn’t really surprised, quite frankly, when he came up with the money for his bond. I am sure his theft ring had that money stashed so they could bond him out.”

This isn’t the first time this situation has arisen. A criminal team of Romanian origin was apprehended in August 2018 in Mount Zion, this time looting customer accounts with doctored Visa gift cards they would work from ATMs.

Three teenagers and the 20-year-old man accused of being their handler were all arrested. The man described how he worked for a Chicago-based crime figure who supplied the cards, according to police accounts. Once the man’s bond had been paid he promptly vanished, never to be seen again.

To catch a thief, clearly, is only half the battle. Tracking an absconded one down if he or she is a foreign national with no ties here isn’t so easy. The U.S. Marshals Service does much of the fugitive hunting in Central Illinois, but they tend to specialize in seeking those wanted for more serious offenses, like murder or sex crimes, working to get criminals off the street who pose a physical danger to the public.

The FBI does have a focus on “transnational organized crime.” A call to its Springfield field office was not immediately returned. The bureau’s website shows it's already dealing with a pretty full plate, however, with agents trying to counter major league offenses ranging from drug and human trafficking to extortion.

Normally, the first law enforcement agency at the sharp end of executing arrest warrants issued from the Macon County Circuit Court is the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jim Root points out that his resources can only stretch so far when faced with suspects who can flee overseas. “I’m almost positive the State Department of the Federal Government would have to get involved with anybody they were trying to extradite out of another country back to the United States,” he added.

Not that anyone is giving up on the search for Pribegeanu and others like him. If a wanted suspect who fled Macon County is anywhere where the sheriff’s office might be able to find them, Root said, they will keep looking.

“If we have reason to believe that they are still in the United States, we will continue to look for them and try to get them picked up on our warrant so they can be held accountable for their crimes,” he said.

The 29-year-old woman arrested in Champaign with Pribegeanu listed an address in California. She was freed June 16 after posting a $4,000 bond on bail set at $40,000. She was booked by police on preliminary charges of money laundering, burglary and aggravated identity theft, and the state’s attorney’s office is still considering what formal charges to file against her.

Anyone with information on Pribegeanu's whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or the Macon County Sheriff's Office at (217) 424-1319.

