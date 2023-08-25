DECATUR — The Decatur man accused with his mother of shooting to death a photographer who had just taken their family Christmas portrait changed his story to detectives multiple times, the state argued on Friday.

During the latest hearing in the bench trial for Jatrevius O. Jarrett, 20, two detectives with the Decatur Police Department testified about their interviews with the defendant in late 2021 and early 2022.

In the sequential interviews, Jarrett went from saying an acquaintance he referred to as “Tes” was the man who pulled the trigger to later saying he didn’t really know the man at all and couldn’t identify him in a lineup.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry entered into evidence recordings made during those interviews. The recordings were played for Judge Thomas E. Griffith on Friday.

In a Dec. 31, 2021 interview, Jarrett told detectives Ben Massey and Jeremy Appenzeller he went home early in the afternoon on Dec. 24, 2021 after being jumped and maced by multiple attackers outside his family’s photographer’s makeshift studio.

At home, Jarrett said he spent around 40 minutes cleaning out his eyes and was later joined by his mother, who also had been maced in the attack. After their recovery, he said, the two went to a Christmas Eve party at his aunt’s house.

“And that’s that,” Jarrett told the detectives.

But the detectives pushed back, telling Jarrett they had evidence and witness testimony placing him at the scene of the crime after he had been attacked.

Jarrett then slowly began to admit he had in fact arrived at the parking lot where Efrem O. Jones, 31, was shot multiple times on Christmas Eve. Jarrett never admitted to holding the gun or knowing shots would be fired.

“Somebody else did pull the trigger, but I didn’t know… I never called anybody,” Jarrett said in the video.

Later on in the interview, Jarrett identified the shooter as Tes, short for “Cortes,” who he said was an acquaintance of his. Jarrett said Tes was like a cousin to him.

In a 2022 follow-up interview, Appenzeller returned to ask Jarrett if he could identify Tes in a photo lineup. Jarrett said no.

“So, what you told us at the Sangamon County Jail (where Jarrett was held following his arrest) was not true?” Appenzeller could be heard asking in the interview footage.

Jarrett said what he had said previously was not true, suggesting he only admitted so much because he felt pressured by the detectives and wanted to get out of the interview and see his newborn son.

In the interview, Appenzeller told Jarrett he did not believe him.

On cross examination, defense attorney Monroe McWard suggested detectives didn’t take some actions that might have proved or disproved Jarrett’s innocence, such as subpoenaing Jarrett’s phone records or searching his home for evidence.

Detective’s confirmed they did not recover a gun during their investigation and had no DNA evidence or fingerprints tying Jarrett to the victim.

The prosecution rested its case on Friday. Jarrett and his counsel then confirmed to the judge he would be testifying in his own defense at the next hearing, to be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Macon County Courthouse. Griffith said he expects to issue his decision that day.

Jarrett’s mother, Kiona L. Cliff, 38, admitted a charge of second-degree murder earlier this month and is due to be sentenced Oct. 4. She could face punishments ranging from probation to 20 years in prison.