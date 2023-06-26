DECATUR — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel has published a dramatic video of his officers coming under what he said was submachine gun fire after they confronted a partying mob on city streets early Sunday.

Brandel posted the officer bodycam video on the police Facebook page with the following message: “Around 2 a.m. as officers were trying to disperse the crowd at Jasper and Wood (streets), someone(s) fired a gun in the direction of the officers.

“What sounded like a fully automatic handgun could be heard, followed by what sounded like a semi-automatic handgun. It is unknown if the shooters were targeting police, but regardless, the officers found themselves in the line of fire. Thankfully, no officers or citizens were injured during this incident.”

Brandel said the size of the mob involved, first reported in the Herald & Review, was estimated at between 300 and 500 “young adults.”

The police chief recently announced a police crackdown on enforcing existing city curfew rules for kids 17 and under. He said large street parties full of young people and young adults are frequent sources of violence, particularly gun violence.

Brandel said he was concerned by the number of teenagers who are turning out to be both the victims and perpetrators of gun crime. He said, so far this year, 23 children had been arrested for gun offenses.

The chief appealed for the public’s help in catching those in the mob responsible for opening fire and asked for anyone with information to call his detectives at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPs.

He finished his post by praising the work of his patrol officers who stood their ground while under fire. “They all continued to do their job despite the danger they faced,” he said.

“I am proud of all of them!”

He also thanked the Illinois State Police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office for providing extra manpower to help out as officers worked to disperse the mob.

