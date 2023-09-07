WARRENSBURG — The two men arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of Macon County car burglaries had taken nearly $1,400 from upwards of 30 vehicles, police reports show.

Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Warrensburg Police Department officers responded to reports of several vehicle burglaries and a suspicious persons call early Wednesday morning, according to a deputy's affidavit.

In another affidavit, a Warrensburg police officer said he received a call from a city resident stating he had seen his neighbor's inside vehicle light turn on and off and then watched two subjects walk away from the vehicle.

The owner of that vehicle told police it appeared to have been entered but nothing was missing.

But further investigation revealed multiple other vehicles had been broken into. A sheriff's deputy found the wallet of one of those car owners left in the road.

Officers reported finding a "suspicious vehicle" occupied by two males, a 21-year-old and a 27-year-old, parked in an apartment parking lot during the investigation.

The driver told officers they had been visiting a woman in one of the units and were just in the car to smoke cannabis.

Officers then checked with the occupant of the apartment the men said they had been visiting. The occupant, a male, said no other people lived in the apartment and he did not have any visits that day.

The suspects were then detained and their vehicle was searched. Officers found a large Ziplock bag containing change in the passenger floor board and packages of suspected cannabis in the driver's side door. A backpack in the car was found to contain cash, coins and gift cards, among other items.

Warrensburg police said a white Adidas backpack with a gold zipper that had been reported being from one burglarized car, was found in the car occupied by the two men.

As officers in Warrensburg investigated 15 reports of vehicles illegally entered and 13 reports of stolen items, Macon County Sheriff's deputies took reports of burglary to vehicles in Niantic and Harristown.

One Niantic burglary victim provided deputies with video footage that officers said showed a subject matching the clothing and shoes of one of the men identified by Warrensburg police. The video also showed a vehicle that matched the one the two men had been found in in Warrensburg, police said.

Security footage from other homes in Warrensburg also apparently showed two subjects walking through yards and entering vehicles, officers reported.

Upon questioning by officers, the affidavit said one of the men admitted to taking a backpack from a car in Warrensburg and that the cash and coins found in the car were taken from cars. Police said the other man admitted to being with the other when he had entered several cars in Warrensburg.

The 21-year-old man was arrested and faces nine preliminary charges of burglary. Bond was set at $30,000, requiring the posting of $3,000 to be released.

The 27-year-old man also faces nine preliminary burglary charges. His bond was set at $15,000, requiring the posting of $1,500 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.