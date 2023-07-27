DECATUR — A witness who was in the car at the time two men were fatally shot Friday, July 21, in Decatur was allowed to drive away from the scene unharmed, police said.

“You’re good. Take them to the hospital,” Raheim D. Davis is quoted as telling the witness in documents supporting a warrant for Davis' arrest signed by Decatur Police Detective Jason Kuchelmeister.

The warrant states the shooting took place outside a home in the 900 block of West View Street. Instead of driving to the hospital, the witness drove to the 800 block of South Webster Street, where police were summoned at approximately 4:49 a.m.

Police arrived to find two men, Karlondus Thomas, 19, and Andrell O'Neal, 30, dead inside the car.

Davis, 28, remains in custody on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder following his arrest on Monday. Bond has been set at $5 million, requiring him to post $500,000 to gain his release from the Macon County Jail. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney’s office.

According to the warrant, the four men — Thomas, O'Neal, Davis, and the witness — were drinking inside a car parked outside of Davis’ home when Davis said he needed to go inside to get more to drink.

A short time later, the witness said he began hearing gunshots at the rear left door of the car.

After being told he could leave the scene, the witness said Thomas “was gasping for air and asking, ‘Why me?’” when Davis walked to where Thomas was seated, “opened the door and fired additional shots into the vehicle.”

