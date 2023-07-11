DECATUR — A woman who pulled a gun and shot the floor of her garage during an argument with a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to attend an “anger management evaluation.”

Thala L. Griffin, 47, pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to the attempted aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 2 felony.

The admission was part of a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders that saw a further charge of aggravated assault dismissed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the violence dates to the afternoon of Sept. 6 after the girl called police and told them Griffin had just fired a gun at her.

Officer Clayton Zilz, who signed the affidavit, said the child told him she had been involved in a confrontation with Griffin who had shoved her in the chest.

She is then quoted as saying the defendant reached into her car and pulled a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun: “The 16-year-old female stated (Griffin) fired the Glock into the garage floor in her direction and stated something similar to the effect of ‘If wanted to kill you, I would have,’” Zilz said.

The officer said the girl’s version of events was corroborated by other children, aged 14 and 11, who had witnessed the violence. The 11-year-old is quoted as telling Zilz that Griffin had never aimed the gun toward the girl and it had only been fired “to scare” her.

Zilz said police found the gun tucked inside a freezer in the garage and discovered a spent 9mm casing in a trash bin. Griffin was quoted as saying she had only armed herself to prevent the girl from grabbing the weapon and would not confirm the gun had been fired on purpose.

The defendant had been sentenced during a court appearance June 16 and, in addition to probation and anger management, was also ordered to pay a $250 fee to have her DNA added to a crime database maintained by the State Police.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park