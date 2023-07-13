DECATUR — A Decatur woman who formed a romantic attachment to a 13-year-old boy that turned into a sexual relationship was sentenced to 24 months probation Thursday.

Christiona C. Behnke, 20, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to committing aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

The sentence was part of a plea deal negotiated by Behnke’s attorney, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders. Judge James Coryell agreed to go along with Behnke's punishment after considering the contents of a confidential sex offender evaluation report which had examined Behnke’s life and character.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Detective James Knierim said the situation had come to light in February when police were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital to interview the child. The boy told officers he had been in a sexual relationship with Behnke whom he had first met in December.

Behnke is quoted as telling police the boy told her he was 15 and she had sex with him in the first week of January when the child had a birthday and she thought he had just turned 16.

Presenting the police evidence in court, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said even if the child had been 16, “that still would not make it legal” to have sex with him.

Knierim said in the affidavit that Behnke later admitted being told by her own mother that the boy was only 13. She said her mother had arrived at her house and took the boy back to his family on Feb. 2.

“Christiona advised after learning he was only 13-years-old, she arranged and paid for an UBER to come and pick him up from his home and transport him back to her house on February 3,” Knierim added.

“(The boy) stayed with her until the morning of February 4.”

That was the day the child had been interviewed at the hospital and Behnke was arrested.

“Christiona admitted to having sexual intercourse with (the boy) approximately five times,” Knierim stated in the affidavit.

Imposing sentence, Judge Coryell also ordered Behnke to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

