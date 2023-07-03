DECATUR — Della L. Burton, who reportedly told a woman she was arguing with “I’ll be back” and later returned armed with a gun and fired a shot into the air, has been sentenced to a 24-month conditional discharge.

Burton, 33, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court June 27 and pleaded guilty to the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

It was part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that saw Judge Jeffrey Geisler then dismiss a further charge of the reckless discharge of a gun.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the trouble started after Burton got into a heated argument on the afternoon of Jan. 27 with a female employee of a gas station in the 1300 block of North Water Street.

The employee told police she had been taunted by Burton’s children, who came into the business to confront her after they were involved in a school fight with the employee's grandchildren.

The affidavit said Burton, who had been pumping gas, got involved in the increasingly heated situation. That’s when the employee said Burton made her “I’ll be back” statement, before leaving and returning a short time later with her children and starting another angry confrontation.

“(The employee) said during the altercation Della was observed walking on the north side of the business where a loud bang was heard, consistent with a gunshot,” the affidavit said.

Burton is quoted as telling police she was armed with a gun she had acquired “from a homeless person” but denied firing it. Officers, however, pulled a video security tape which showed the defendant pointing “an object in the air” followed by a distinct “muzzle flash.”

The affidavit said Burton claimed she had actually ended up arguing with three other women and had grown fearful after threats were made to harm her children. Police said she had no concealed carry license or FOID card for her weapon when arrested.

In addition to the 24-month conditional discharge, Burton was ordered to pay $250 to have her DNA added to a crime database maintained by the State Police. She was also ordered to stay away from the gas station and the employee.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park