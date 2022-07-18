Cross-country torch ride to honor two fallen Macon County soldiers

The group left Oregon on July 9 and plans to be at Arlington, Virginia on Aug. 7. Along the way, the group reaches out to Gold Star Families and offers to have their motorcycle ride stop in tribute to their fallen family member.
“We do not ask for anything from the locals or the families. We travel from Oregon to Arlington to honor those that have provided our freedoms,” said group member Warren Williamson.
During a stop at about 4:15 p.m. in Mount Zion’s Fletcher Park, the group will honor Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton and Army Cpl. Karen Clifton.
Tilton, 23, of Long Creek, died July 16, 2010 in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Frankfurt, Germany from injuries suffered while tending to a fellow soldier during a battle in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
Local riders are encouraged to join the ride from Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth to Fletcher Park. Currently, the group is scheduled to enter via U.S. 51 North and should be at Coziahr’s about 3:40 pm. It will then turn east on U.S. 36 and continue to Illinois 121. They will turn south on 121 and will meet the families at Fletcher Park. Updates of the timeline will be posted on the Cruise 11 to Remember 911 Facebook page.
The public is encouraged to line Illinois121 to the entrance of Fletcher Park and to fly American flags.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Veterans wait for the motorcycles to arrive at the Point Pleasant Cemetery for a flag ceremony to honor Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton. Tilton was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010.
PHOTOS: Ride and Flag ceremony honor Sgt. Jesse Tilton
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison A flag service is held after a motorcycle ride to honor the memory of Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton at Point Pleasant Cemetery where he is buried.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Macon County Honor Guard Commander Rudy Escobar makes a presentation to the mother of Jesse Tilton during a flag ceremony.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison The Macon County Honor Guard exits after holding a flag service for Sgt. Jesse Tilton who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Several people brought flags to place at the gravestone of Jesse Tilton after the flag service.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison A group of motorcycle riders arrive at Point Pleasant Cemetery after riding to Rantoul in honor of the memory of Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison A group of motorcycle riders arrive at Point Pleasant Cemetery for a flag ceremony all in honor of Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton who was killed in action in Afghanistan.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Members of the Macon County Honor Guard fire a salute during a flag service to Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton held at Point Pleasant Cemetery.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Veterans wait for the motorcycles to arrive at the Point Pleasant Cemetery for a flag ceremony to honor Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton. Tilton was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010.