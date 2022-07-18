Cross-country torch ride to honor two fallen Macon County soldiers

MOUNT ZION — Two local soldiers will be honored when a cross-country torch ride by the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest makes a stop in Mount Zion on Wednesday, July 20.

The group left Oregon on July 9 and plans to be at Arlington, Virginia on Aug. 7. Along the way, the group reaches out to Gold Star Families and offers to have their motorcycle ride stop in tribute to their fallen family member.

“We do not ask for anything from the locals or the families. We travel from Oregon to Arlington to honor those that have provided our freedoms,” said group member Warren Williamson.

During a stop at about 4:15 p.m. in Mount Zion’s Fletcher Park, the group will honor Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton and Army Cpl. Karen Clifton.

Tilton, 23, of Long Creek, died July 16, 2010 in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Frankfurt, Germany from injuries suffered while tending to a fellow soldier during a battle in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Clifton, 22 of Mount Zion was killed on June 21, 2007 when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Humvee she was driving while serving as a military police officer in Baghdad.

Local riders are encouraged to join the ride from Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth to Fletcher Park. Currently, the group is scheduled to enter via U.S. 51 North and should be at Coziahr’s about 3:40 pm. It will then turn east on U.S. 36 and continue to Illinois 121. They will turn south on 121 and will meet the families at Fletcher Park. Updates of the timeline will be posted on the Cruise 11 to Remember 911 Facebook page.

The public is encouraged to line Illinois121 to the entrance of Fletcher Park and to fly American flags.

For more information contact tiltonjulie@yahoo.com or 217-853-3906.