Crossing project latest U.S. 36/Illinois 121 improvement

DECATUR — Motorists who have been confronted with multiple road construction challenges along U.S. 36 in Decatur the past few months need to prepare themselves for one more.

Work is scheduled to begin next week on the railroad crossing at U.S. 36 and 22nd Street.

Due to heavy use and deterioration, the crossing will closed from Monday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Oct. 1, for necessary repairs and upgrades.

"The crossing is in need of surface repair and signal and circuity improvements," said Paul Wappel, public information officer at the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The railroad crossing project involved collaboration with the Decatur & Eastern Railroad, which acquired the railroad line in 2018, the Illinois Commerce Commission and IDOT.

The crossing repairs come as work continues on the bridges carrying traffic over Lake Decatur, and follows a resurfacing project that stretched from a little beyond 22nd Street to just short of Mount Zion Road.

The two-part project will initially involve the existing crossing being replaced with an inground concrete rail crossing by TN Track Services and the existing circuitry and traffic signals – which includes the installation of gates – will be replaced by Reagan Traffic Control in the spring.

Traffic will not be allowed to travel north at the intersection of 22nd Street during construction and motorists on U.S. 36 are encouraged to follow the posted detour. A recommended detour route will be posted.

The repairs and upgrades are a part of a statewide capital infrastructure plan, Rebuild Illinois, which will be investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation, with $25.3 billion specifically for roads and bridges.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to reconstruct more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years.

In its first year, the plan already finished $2.7 billion of improvements across the state which includes repairing 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

