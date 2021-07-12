Culvert, water service work to slow traffic on two Decatur streets

DECATUR — The city of Decatur has announced two projects that will slow traffic in coming days.

Culvert replacement will cause the partial closure Tuesday, July 13, of Christmas Tree Road, weather permitting.

The work at 3364 N. Christmas Tree Road will start at 7 a.m. and will continue until approximately 3 p.m.

Water service updates at 510 W. William St. are scheduled to be Monday, July 19, causing the total closure of the east lane of West William Street and closing College Street on both sides of William Street.

Weather permitting, the work will continue to approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

Motorist are encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones and to seek alternate routes when possible.

