Damage, possible tornado reported in Central Illinois storms

"Please don't go wandering out looking as there could be power lines down and it could be dangerous," EMA officials posted on social media Sunday morning. "But, if you have seen damage to a structure, large limbs down from relatively healthy trees, power poles or lines down, power outages, etc; please send an EMAIL to ema@mcleancountyil.gov that includes what the damage involved was, the address or crossroad, and if it's cleaned up. Pictures are great too. We'd like to have all information in by 11:00 am. We share this information with the National Weather Service and the state to track damages."