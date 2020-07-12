Damage, possible tornado reported in Central Illinois storms

7 Day Forecast
BLOOMINGTON — Strong winds and hail accompanied some much-needed rain in a series of severe storms that swept through Central Illinois on Saturday night.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but several locations reported power outages throughout the area. Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 10 p.m. Saturday night to deal with the outages.
As of 7 a.m. Sunday, crews were still dealing with scattered outages in DeWitt (43 customers), Livingston (1,093), Macon (4,365), McLean (1,042), Piatt (24), Tazewell (1,304), and Woodford (1,267) counties.
Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at www.AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app.
Corn Belt Energy reported most outages had been restored as of 7 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln was in the process of gathering information early Sunday about damage throughout the area and possible tornadoes associated with the line of storms.
Pontiac Fire Chief Jacob Campbell said tornado sirens were sounded at 9:43 p.m. following a report from the dispatch center of a tornado causing damage just southwest of Pontiac in the rural area.
“During the weather event, the Pontiac Fire Department responded to multiple emergency calls which included property damaged from trees and downed power lines,” he said. “Both the Pontiac Police and Street Department assisted with the response and Flanagan-Graymont Fire Protection District was requested to standby to assist the Pontiac Fire Department with any additional emergencies.”
As of Sunday morning, the weather service was still investigating reports of a tornado and whether the damage in the rural area was from a tornado or other weather event. The damage assessment is still ongoing and any additional reports will be released in the future, Campbell said.
In Lexington, the weather service confirmed an 80-foot tall tree fell through the roof of a house. Branches and trees were reported down in Bellflower, Chenoa, Downs, Decatur and Clinton.
Crops were reported flattened near Mackinaw and Woodford.
Hail was reported in nearly every Central Illinois county, including McLean, with inch-sized hail in Normal.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency is asking local residents to contact them with known damage.
"Please don't go wandering out looking as there could be power lines down and it could be dangerous," EMA officials posted on social media Sunday morning. "But, if you have seen damage to a structure, large limbs down from relatively healthy trees, power poles or lines down, power outages, etc; please send an EMAIL to ema@mcleancountyil.gov that includes what the damage involved was, the address or crossroad, and if it's cleaned up. Pictures are great too. We'd like to have all information in by 11:00 am. We share this information with the National Weather Service and the state to track damages."
