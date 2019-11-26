David Weber inducted into Decatur Hall of Fame

DECATUR — David G. Weber, a longtime local banker and volunteer for various causes, has been inducted into the Decatur Hall of Fame.

Officials from the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Decatur revealed the selection before the start of the 67th annual Thanksgiving Luncheon on Tuesday.

"Today's honoree is one of those people who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this community better in so many ways," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said in announcing the selection, which was a surprise to Weber.

Weber, executive vice president of business development for Busey Bank, is a 1971 graduate of Millikin University and has volunteered for numerous organizations.

Among the organizations with which Weber has volunteered are: Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, Junior Achievement, American Cancer Society, Boy Scouts, United Way, First Grant, Partners in Education, the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Millikin University Science Building Campaign, Richland Community Foundation and Webster-Cantrell Hall.