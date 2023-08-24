Dump trucks and dozers are a kid’s play dream. Hundreds of little ones from in and around McLean County got to experience the real life-sized deal Saturday for the 18th “Day of the Dozer” at the McLean County Fairgrounds. Heavy machinery of all kinds were on display and open for visitors to …
BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Day of the Dozer will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the McLean County Fairgrounds.
Local children will have the opportunity to see, ride, and drive heavy construction equipment alongside a professional operator, including dozers, excavators and more. This will be the 19th year of the event.
There will also be farming, construction, semitrucks and emergency vehicles on display at the event as well as the world's largest sandbox and other kid-friendly activities. Food, refreshments and souvenirs will be available.