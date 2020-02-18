40-day prayer vigil planned in front of Decatur Planned Parenthood

DECATUR — A group of abortion opponents is planning a 40-day prayer vigil to take place outside of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Decatur.

The local campaign is part of an organization, 40 Days for Life, that plans similar events around the world. The vigil will take place from Feb. 26 through April 5, according to a news release from the campaign's organizer, James Comerford.

The area for the prayer vigil will the parking lot of Hourans On the Corner Florist, across the road from the clinic at 3021 N. Oakland Ave., according to the campaign website. Participants are directed to stay out of the road and will be asked to sign a "statement of peace."

“Abortion takes a tremendous toll in our city,” Comerford said, “but many people aren’t even aware of it. We will share the facts with as many people as possible during the 40-day campaign.”

The Planned Parenthood location in Decatur does not offer in-clinic surgical abortions. It does offer medication abortions, which can be performed when a woman is up to 10 weeks pregnant, and abortion referrals and follow-up care.