Deadline nears for Macon County tax freeze exemption renewals

  • Updated
  • 0

DECATUR — The annual renewal deadline for the senior citizen property tax assessment freeze exemption is Monday, Nov. 1.

Property owners should bring their 2020 federal tax return and 1099 forms to the Macon County Assessors Office in the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., for assistance in completing the form.

Property owners who have never filed and are 65 or older with a household income of less than $65,000 may qualify for this exemption.

Applications can also be mailed in as long as you include your proof of income.

For more information, call (217) 424-1364.

 

