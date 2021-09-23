Deadline nears for Macon County tax freeze exemption renewals

Decatur Club’s Jeff Ingle talks about supporting Dine United.
READ MORE HERE.
Clay Jackson
DECATUR — The annual renewal deadline for the senior citizen property tax assessment freeze exemption is Monday, Nov. 1.
Property owners should bring their 2020 federal tax return and 1099 forms to the Macon County Assessors Office in the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., for assistance in completing the form.
Property owners who have never filed and are 65 or older with a household income of less than $65,000 may qualify for this exemption.
Applications can also be mailed in as long as you include your proof of income.
For more information, call (217) 424-1364.
Decatur's Norfolk & Western explosion
RR explosion 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 People who were evacuated from the area wait to return home.
RR explosion damage 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974 The roof of the new addition to Lakeview High School collapsed in the explosion.
RR explosion damage 1975.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1975 The lower house, located at 3395 E. Division was also damaged by the explosion and remains unrepaired.
RR explosion damage-2 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 Friends and relatives help clean up damaged Decatur houses such as this one.
Karen Elshout
RR explosion damage-2 1975.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1975 Rubble is all that remains of this home in the 3400 block of East Division St. Damaged in the July 19, 1974 explosion in the Norfolk & Western Railway Co. yards to the south, the house stood unrepaired until last week when it was raised.
RR explosion damage-3 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974 Damage at Lakeview High School as seen from the air.
Herb Slodounik
RR explosion damage-4 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-22-1974 An exterior view of the N&W bunk house and cafeteria where severe and fatal injuries were sustained.
RR explosion damage-5 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974 Blast are residents found their homes in shambles (Mrs. Orville Ball, 3511 E. Condit)
Karen Elshout
RR explosion damage-6 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-21-1974 Mrs. Henry Jinks (left) of 3470 E. Division St. and her daughter-in-law Jane Jinks sort out foodstuffs and household items they retrieved from the Jinks' damaged home, while Jasper Davidson helps carry out more of their possessions.
Herb Slodounik
RR explosion damage-7 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974 explosions
RR explosion damage-8 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 9-11-1974 Mr & Mrs Harry Stolley
RR explosion damage-9 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-22-1974 There were numerous sightseers in the area and residents weren't welcoming them.
RR explosion damage-10 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974 This house on E. Division St. was riddled by debris from the debris from the blast in N&W yards today.
RR explosion damage-11 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 Elise Tague inspects the damage in her children's bedroom after an explosion at the Norfolk & Western railroad yards rocked the city Friday.
RR explosion damage-12 1974.jpg
H&R file photos 9-3-1974 State Sen. Robert W. McCarthy, D-Decatur, talks with blast victims.
RR explosion damage-13 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-22-1974 Meanwhile the slow process of digging out personal possessions and cleaning up debris continued.
RR explosion damage-14 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974
RR explosion damage-15 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 A neighbor holding her child views damage to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Kupish, 1035 N. 34th Street.
RR explosion-2 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974
RR explosion-3 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 Smoke and fire poured from the Norfolk and Western Railway yards Friday morning following a propane gas explosion: The span and severity of the damage is not yet known
RR explosion-4 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 A black cloud of smoke billows from the heart of the 1974 explosion site in the N&W yards.
RR explosion-5 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 William F. Smith, a Citizens Band Radio unit helper, takes a break Friday at the disaster relief command headquarters in Nelson Park.
RR explosion-6 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 Blown-out wall at a restaurant. (N&W Annex)
RR explosion-7 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-22-1974 The wreckage still smoking, workmen begin the cleanup process in the N&W yard.
RR explosion-8 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 An unidentified fireman fights the blaze in the Decatur railroad yards Friday.
RR explosion-9 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 Bill Martin, N&W public relations director, looks over the gutted bunkhouse interior this morning.
RR explosion-10 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974
RR explosion-11 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 8-23-1974 Left, Peyton Winfree, center shows the wear of representing the Norfolk & Western Railway Co. He is an N&W public relations man from Roanoke, Va. On his right is James W. Kissel, N&W attorney.
RR explosion-12 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 8-23-1974 Above, Donald Gentry in charge of a switching crew July 19 when a propane tank was ruptured and the leaking gas exploded killing 7, testifies before a National transportation Safety Board Hearing which should end today.
RR explosion-13 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-22-1974 Freight cars show the tremendous force of the blast.
RR explosion-14 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 11-28-1974 Rail yards looked like something from WWII
RR explosion-15 1974.jpg
H&R file photo Above firemen are streams of water over a twisted boxcar as Paul Hardin of the Decatur Fire Department and Don Jerdan of the Harristown Fire Department plan the attack.
RR explosion-16 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974
RR explosion-17 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974
RR explosion-18 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 Janice Reed, who operated the N&W cafeteria, surveys the destruction and prepare to remove food that could be a health hazard.
Herb Slodounik
RR explosion-19 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 8-23-1974 Edward Conway, representing the Federal Railroad Administration, poses a question to one of more than 20 witnesses called during the hearings.
RR explosion-20 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974 Gov. Daniel Walker confers by telephone from the Decatur Armory about the situation with local officials.
RR explosion-21 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974 This Archer Daniels Midland Co. metal building near the scene of the blast received heavy damage.
RR explosion-22 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974 Smoke billow from the Norfolk & Western Railway Co. yards after today's explosion.
RR explosion-23 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974 Debris and wrecked railroad cars, some on fire, clutter the Norfolk & Western Railway Co., yards following a 5 a.m. explosion.
RR explosion-24 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-22-1974 Head shields and shelf couplers should prevent tank car punctures such as this one
RR explosion-25 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-20-1974
RR explosion-26 1974.jpg
H&R file photo 7-19-1974
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.