Deal readied to dispose of bankrupt Celebration's remaining property

DECATUR — The bankruptcy trustee winding up the affairs of the insolvent Decatur Celebration is ready to do a deal to dispose of some of the event’s last remaining property.

And there isn’t much left of any value, according to the latest court documents filed by trustee Jeffrey D. Richardson.

He tells creditors he’s asking the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of Illinois for permission to hand over, free, items that have been stored at the premises of Decatur RAS, LLC, a business rental firm, to Decatur RAS owner Phillip Pugsley.

In return, Pugsley and Decatur RAS will make no claims for financial compensation from Celebration assets.

In an interview with the Herald & Review, Pugsley said much of the stuff is kept in a building measuring 35 feet wide by some 70 feet long and time is money with customers waiting to rent the facility.

“I have had a renter waiting for the space since January and only a couple of days ago he asked me what the status was,” Pugsley added. “I’ve been losing rent and I just want my property back.”

Pugsley was happy to take the hit when the Celebration was alive and kicking, however, and had let the street festival have free storage space from him for years.

“And I also hosted the Decatur Celebration haunted house ‘Scream’”, added Pugsley, recalling what was once a major fundraiser for the Celebration organization.

Richardson, in a court filing, lists the stored materials as “a forklift in need of repairs, fencing, signs, homemade booths, a portable banding machine, repair tools and supplies used in the festival such as numerous used ‘Igloo’ type coolers, repair parts and a minimal amount of low quality office furniture in poor shape.”

Richardson spells out in the court documents filed April 14 that he wants to do a deal where Pugsley gets the stuff “in lieu and exchange for Decatur RAS LLC waiving any administrative claim in the bankruptcy.”

The trustee said that promises to be a better deal from the point of view of the Decatur Celebration creditors. “I have personally inspected all of the remaining property, and it is my opinion that the value of the remaining property is minimal and certainly less than any administrative claim which Decatur RAS, LLC could pursue against the bankruptcy estate.”

Pugsley described most of what is left behind as “garbage” and likely to cost him money to get rid of it. But he is just happy to move on, he said, and remains proud of doing what he could to help the Celebration out and make it a success for so many years.

“Well, I was just thinking the other day: it had 30 good years and the last couple, I think, were rough for it, for the people involved,” he said. “But if I hadn't believed in it, I would not have put my efforts toward it.”

Decatur Celebration was founded in 1986 as the “Midwest’s Most Exciting Family Street Festival.” It held its last event in 2019 and then filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in June 2021. The Celebration had initially listed assets of just $14,500 and debts and liabilities adding up to more than $81,000.

