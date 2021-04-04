Death of Richie Wolf, Macon County Conservation District executive director, leaves staff and volunteers in shock, grief

Wolf had arrived at the district in 2013 to assume the newly-created position of nature center manager and had previously served as superintendent of education and recreation with the Byron Forest Preserve District. A graduate of both Toledo University and the University of Illinois, he was promoted to the conservation district’s executive director post within the past year.

Schneller said she did not know and could not comment on the circumstances of Wolf’s death at such a young age. She said it had come as a terrible surprise and conservation staff members and volunteers of all ages were struggling to come to terms with the loss of their leader.

“They are in the phase of absorbing the shock right now, and it's a very difficult time,” Schneller said. “But they are a close-knit group and they will lean on one another and they will get through this.”

The president said her board would be meeting Monday to make some immediate short-term decisions needed to handle the running of the district. “Our commitment to Richie is to keep things going,” she said.

Wolf’s family have asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Macon County Conservation District.

