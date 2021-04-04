 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death of Richie Wolf, Macon County Conservation District executive director, leaves staff and volunteers in shock, grief
0 comments
alert top story

Death of Richie Wolf, Macon County Conservation District executive director, leaves staff and volunteers in shock, grief

{{featured_button_text}}
Richie Wolf - December 2016

Rock Springs Nature Center manager Richie Wolf shows Webelo Scouts how to identify trees by their branches while they earn their 'Into the Woods' pins at Rock Springs Conservation Area in December 2016. 

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Richie Wolf, executive director of the Macon County Conservation District, has died. He was 46.

His death Thursday at his home sent shock waves through the district and the Rock Springs Nature Center, where he had his offices, posted a note on Facebook on Saturday saying it would be shut down for the remainder of the weekend and Monday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“To allow staff and volunteers time to honor Richie’s memory,” the posting added.

Wolf’s memorial visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and additional services will follow in Loudonville, Ohio, his hometown.

Richie Wolf - December 2020

Richie Wolf, Executive Director of Rock Springs Nature Center, and other volunteers for the Macon County Conservation District work in December 2020 to plant 25 acres of native prairie at Fort Daniel Conservation Area. 

“We will miss him terribly, that is for sure,” Karen Schneller, President of the conservation district’s board of trustees, told the Herald & Review on Sunday.

She described Wolf as an innovative leader who was focused on introducing children and their families to the joys of the great outdoors and the fun and adventure to be found in the natural world.

Richie Wolf - February 2018

Richie Wolf, front, and Kyle Anderson observe cardinals during the Great Backyard Bird Count in February 2018. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“He was always focused on family and children and bringing people out into the woods and helping them discover the delights of nature, which is what recharged his own batteries,” Schneller added. “Replacing him won’t be an easy job.”

Wolf had arrived at the district in 2013 to assume the newly-created position of nature center manager and had previously served as superintendent of education and recreation with the Byron Forest Preserve District. A graduate of both Toledo University and the University of Illinois, he was promoted to the conservation district’s executive director post within the past year.

Richie Wolf - April 2017

Rock Springs nature center manager Richie Wolf shows an area where volunteers would remove trash as part of the Macon County Conservation District volunteer cleanup effort in April 2017. 

Schneller said she did not know and could not comment on the circumstances of Wolf’s death at such a young age. She said it had come as a terrible surprise and conservation staff members and volunteers of all ages were struggling to come to terms with the loss of their leader.

“They are in the phase of absorbing the shock right now, and it's a very difficult time,” Schneller said. “But they are a close-knit group and they will lean on one another and they will get through this.”

Richie Alan Wolf

The president said her board would be meeting Monday to make some immediate short-term decisions needed to handle the running of the district. “Our commitment to Richie is to keep things going,” she said.

Wolf’s family have asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Macon County Conservation District.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wolf_Richie 122120.JPG

Wolf_Richie 122120.JPG

Richie Wolf, Executive Director of Rock Springs Nature Center, and other volunteers for the Macon County Conservation District work on Monday …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News