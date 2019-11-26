You are the owner of this article.
Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday. Which charitable organizations do you support?
Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday. Which charitable organizations do you support?

DECATUR — A Decatur church's 5th annual Giving Tuesday is back Dec. 3 to benefit nonprofit agencies in the surrounding area.

The agencies will be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Decatur First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St., to answer questions and share information about the services they provide to the community.

Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for residents to give financial support to the charitable organizations in Macon County.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

