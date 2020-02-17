Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits co-owner: 'It's just time' for business to close after nearly 14 years

DECATUR — Owners of The Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits shop in downtown Decatur said Monday that they plan to close after nearly 14 years in business.

“It’s just time for us,” co-owner Mike Delaney said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “We'd like to travel and do the things you do when you retire.”

In a statement, owners Delaney, Jay Emrich and Kevin Graham said they would close the store at 215 N. Main St. on or before April 30. Closeout sales were starting Monday. The business will maintain its regular hours at this time, and updated information will be posted on its Facebook page.

"It is hard to encapsulate all the fun that we have had since we opened our shop in 2006," the owners said. "We have learned a lot and met many wonderful people who like us enjoyed nothing better than having a fine glass of wine with dinner and friends.

"We feel that we have accomplished our goal of offering great wines at great prices, along with sharing knowledge and providing great customer service."