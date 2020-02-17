You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits co-owner: 'It's just time' for business to close after nearly 14 years
0 comments
top story
DECATUR BUSINESS

Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits co-owner: 'It's just time' for business to close after nearly 14 years

{{featured_button_text}}
Decanter

In this July 2016 file photo, Jamie Bond, Laura Hutchins and Amber Hutchins stopped in at the Decanter during the weekly wine tasting at the downtown Decatur store.

 LISA MORRISON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Owners of The Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits shop in downtown Decatur said Monday that they plan to close after nearly 14 years in business. 

“It’s just time for us,” co-owner Mike Delaney said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “We'd like to travel and do the things you do when you retire.”

In a statement, owners Delaney, Jay Emrich and Kevin Graham said they would close the store at 215 N. Main St. on or before April 30. Closeout sales were starting Monday. The business will maintain its regular hours at this time, and updated information will be posted on its Facebook page. 

"It is hard to encapsulate all the fun that we have had since we opened our shop in 2006," the owners said. "We have learned a lot and met many wonderful people who like us enjoyed nothing better than having a fine glass of wine with dinner and friends.

"We feel that we have accomplished our goal of offering great wines at great prices, along with sharing knowledge and providing great customer service."

They encouraged people to continue to support locally owned businesses. Although the owners will be closing another downtown store, Delaney said they aren’t worried about the area.

“(Sol Bistro) closed, even though we thought they were doing well,” Delaney said, referring to the popular downtown restaurant at 237 N. Main St., which closed in July.

“We’re closing just because it’s time," he continued. "I’m not worried about it.”

The Decanter opened on June 30, 2006. The store had carried about 500 different types of wine, including some Illinois varieties that are kept in a special section near the front. Those include wines from Willow Ridge Winery in Shelbyville, as well as others from different parts of the state.

It also sells spirits, salamis, cheese and crackers. The business for years has hosted regular wine tastings on Fridays and Saturdays. 

The inventory has remained the same throughout the years. “But it has slowly been depleting in the past few months,” Delaney said. “We’ve had spirits and craft beers and accessories.”

Decatur-area business openings and closings

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News