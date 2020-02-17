Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits to close after nearly 14 years in business

DECATUR — The Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits shop in downtown Decatur is closing after nearly 14 years in business, the owners announced Monday.
In a statement, owners Jay Emrich, Mike Delaney and Kevin Graham said they would close the store at 215 N. Main St. on or before April 30. Closeout sales were starting Monday. The business will maintain its regular hours at this time, and updated information will be posted on its Facebook page.
"It is hard to encapsulate all the fun that we have had since we opened our shop in 2006," the owners said. "We have learned a lot and met many wonderful people who like us enjoyed nothing better than having a fine glass of wine with dinner and friends.
"We feel that we have accomplished our goal of offering great wines at great prices, along with sharing knowledge and providing great customer service."
They encouraged people to continue to support locally owned businesses.
The Decanter opened on June 30, 2006. In a story celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Herald & Review reported that it carried about 500 different types of wine, including some Illinois varieties that are kept in a special section near the front. Those include wines from Willow Ridge Winery in Shelbyville, as well as others from different parts of the state.
It also sells spirits, salamis, cheese and crackers. The business for years has hosted regular wine tastings on Fridays and Saturdays.
