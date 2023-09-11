The building where the explosion at Archer Daniels Midland Co. in Decatur occurred Sunday evening is shown in this picture taken from a plane Monday afternoon piloted by Dr. Stephen Huss. The cause of the explosion, which injured eight people and littered the area with debris, is under investigation.
The explosion Sunday evening in a building at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. East Plant in Decatur created a wide debris field and blew much of the metal shell off of the adjacent building. The damage is shown in this picture taken from a plane Monday afternoon piloted by Dr. Stephen Huss.
Photos: Cleanup continues after explosion at ADM in Decatur
People look at the damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant on Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night.
Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night.
A flock of birds fills the sky in front of the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night.
Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night.
Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night.
Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night.
This cropped image shows the Archer Daniels Midland Co. facility on Decatur's east side Monday, the day after an explosion that injured eight workers.
This cropped image shows the Archer Daniels Midland Co. facility on Decatur's east side Monday.
Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen from airplane in Decatur Monday after the explosion the previous night that injured several employees.
Photos: Crews respond after explosion at ADM East Plant