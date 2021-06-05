Decatur Airport having training exercise Saturday

DECATUR — The Decatur Airport is having a training exercise with emergency responders on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise every three years.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

"The exercise is designed to test the airport’s readiness to respond to an aircraft incident on the airfield," the Decatur Park District said in a statement.

"This will be a live role play event testing the resources of our local first responders. Due to COVID the airport will be using mannequins as victims this year," the statement said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0