Decatur-area AMC Theatres ready to welcome movie-goers

DECATUR — Lights. Movie. Watch.

Macon County's two AMC Theatres, the AMC Classic Decatur 10 and the AMC Classic Hickory Point 12 in Forsyth, are welcoming movie-goers back into the theater on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The theater chain successfully reopened nearly 300 locations nationwide on Aug. 27, and planned to open 300 other locations by Sept. 3.The AMC Classic theaters in Mattoon and Normal also are scheduled to open Thursday.

“This second wave of reopenings is part of a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States,” the company stated in a news release. “AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.”

The theaters are reopening after being closed since the spring as a COVID-19 public safety precaution.

Leawood, Kansas based AMC reported that its theaters are reopening while following new "AMC Safe & Clean" policies, which will include more time between showings to allow time for extensive cleaning and reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing.