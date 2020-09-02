Decatur-area AMC Theatres ready to welcome movie-goers

DECATUR — Lights. Movie. Watch.
Macon County's two AMC Theatres, the AMC Classic Decatur 10 and the AMC Classic Hickory Point 12 in Forsyth, are welcoming movie-goers back into the theater on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The theater chain successfully reopened nearly 300 locations nationwide on Aug. 27, and planned to open 300 other locations by Sept. 3.The AMC Classic theaters in Mattoon and Normal also are scheduled to open Thursday.
“This second wave of reopenings is part of a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States,” the company stated in a news release. “AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.”
The theaters are reopening after being closed since the spring as a COVID-19 public safety precaution.
Leawood, Kansas based AMC reported that its theaters are reopening while following new "AMC Safe & Clean" policies, which will include more time between showings to allow time for extensive cleaning and reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing.
AMC also reported that masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theater, but guests may temporarily remove their masks in the auditorium while they are having food and drinks there.
“Guests returning to AMC can do so knowing that we’ve been in constant dialogue with top scientists and experts in public health and cleaning about how best to reopen our theatres in ways that will be responsible and welcoming,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres.
The lineup of movies for the reopening includes "Tenet," "New Mutants," "Unhinged" and "The Personal History of David Copperfield," "Words on Bathroom Walls," plus a reissue of the Jackie Robinson biopic "42" in honor of its late star, Chadwick Boseman.
Decatur's Avon Theater and Boarman's Roxy Theatre in Shelbyville have already reopened for showings of new release films.
