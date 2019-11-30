Decatur area celebrates Small Business Saturday by shopping small

DECATUR – When you “shop small,” you're helping your neighbors and friends make a living and getting something unique that you won't find at a big box store.
The Art Farm specializes in unique and when asked what's new this season, owner Peggy Baity laughed.
“Everything,” she said. “In this business, it's all kind of new. When one unique piece sells, another one comes in right after it. It's all new, all the time.”
“I love The Art Farm,” chimed in regular customer Christy Schultz, browsing a few feet away.
A meme going around Facebook reads: “When you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance.”
Wanda Timmons, owner of The Perfect Pair in Warrensburg, said her daughter posted that on Saturday, which was Small Business Saturday.
“For us, it's not just me (doing that happy dance), it's the 57 other vendors that I have,” Timmons said. “Our (point of sale) actually has a new feature on it, where they can actually see, as something sells, what was sold, so there's a lot of happy dances going on today.”
Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010 in response to the recession and in the hope that it would encourage people to do their Christmas shopping in locally-owned stores. In 2011, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day, and officials in all 50 states participate.
Nicole Leinbach Reyhle, a national spokeswoman for the Small Business Saturday campaign, said the event was founded to help bring visibility to small businesses and their contributions to their communities.
"We want consumers to know their favorite restaurants, yoga boutique or even independent online retailers are all small businesses," Reyhle said.
She said the statistics are clear. For every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in the local economy. At a large retail chain, 49 cents of every dollar spent stays in the local economy.
“One lady said they're from out of town, up around Bloomington, and she said they're driving around to small businesses,” Timmons said. “We get a lot of that, but when I realized she came from a distance and she was seeking out small business, I should have asked her how she found us. Was it through Facebook posts or what?”
At All Things Beautiful on Main Street in Decatur, one regular customer brought her shopping bag emblazoned “Small Business Saturday” and joked to owner Sheryol Threewit that she had to stop shopping because she'd filled her bag. She kept the bag from the event years ago, she said, and brings it every Small Business Saturday.
“It's her (Threewit),” Joanne Barnes said to explain why she keeps coming back. “We started in Wednesday Women (a social club) together. Probably (I come) once a month because I don't 'need' anything.”
Threewit said she was so busy on Black Friday that she had to call someone to help her wait on customers, and Saturday was busy, too.
“Yesterday was crazy, but it needed to be,” Threewit said. “Downtown is suffering.”
Even with all the locally-owned shops downtown now, she said, some businesses have closed, and foot traffic isn't what it could be. With Thanksgiving and therefore Christmas shopping season late this year, she's afraid she won't be able to reorder merchandise she sells out of in time, but her store is well-stocked and she's happy with how the weekend has gone so far.
Amber Kaylor and sister-in-law Stephanie Kaylor were out hitting as many small businesses as they could and checking off their Christmas lists, making some good finds.
“We've been to Penelope, we've been to Brass Horn Too, we had our picture taken with Santa,” Amber Kaylor said, laughing. “My father owns a small business (Johnson Shoe Repair) and has my entire life, so I grew up understanding the importance of small businesses and supporting them.”
Next door, at The Downtown Cafe, they had a full house for breakfast, people fueling up before heading out to shop, said server Lucas Barding. During Christmas shopping, their biggest crowds are breakfast rather than lunch.
The District, on Wood Street just west of the Macon County Building, had a steady stream of customers on Saturday. The store is celebrating its first anniversary. The store is not only a small business, but buys much of its merchandise from suppliers who are also small businesses.
“I am super-passionate about (small businesses),” said owner Breanna Davis. “We've always been like, what can we do to help the growth of Decatur? We wanted to do something where people wouldn't have to go out of town to find certain stuff. I just think it's important for the community to see the families that are involved and the money goes back into (the community).”
The Southern Illinoisan contributed to this report.
