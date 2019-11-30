Decatur area celebrates Small Business Saturday by shopping small

“It's her (Threewit),” Joanne Barnes said to explain why she keeps coming back. “We started in Wednesday Women (a social club) together. Probably (I come) once a month because I don't 'need' anything.”

Threewit said she was so busy on Black Friday that she had to call someone to help her wait on customers, and Saturday was busy, too.

“Yesterday was crazy, but it needed to be,” Threewit said. “Downtown is suffering.”

Even with all the locally-owned shops downtown now, she said, some businesses have closed, and foot traffic isn't what it could be. With Thanksgiving and therefore Christmas shopping season late this year, she's afraid she won't be able to reorder merchandise she sells out of in time, but her store is well-stocked and she's happy with how the weekend has gone so far.

Amber Kaylor and sister-in-law Stephanie Kaylor were out hitting as many small businesses as they could and checking off their Christmas lists, making some good finds.

“We've been to Penelope, we've been to Brass Horn Too, we had our picture taken with Santa,” Amber Kaylor said, laughing. “My father owns a small business (Johnson Shoe Repair) and has my entire life, so I grew up understanding the importance of small businesses and supporting them.”