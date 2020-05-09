Decatur-area fitness centers use shutdown for upgrades, cleaning

Walls were scrubbed from the ceiling to the baseboards, rubber mats were pulled up to clean the floor underneath and the meticulous job of wiping down each individual weight on all weight stations was done, to name a few. Treadmills were also dismantled to clean motors and fans inside, the machines also getting waxed underneath the tread.

Seeing as the facility is open 361 days a year, long cleaning projects like these can only get done during holidays, Gower said.

"You can look at it unfortunately that we were able to have this much time to do it, but this is the first time we've ever been able to get down to this level and taking things apart," he said.

But it's not the only facility taking advantage of the situation. The Decatur Athletic Club is using the downtime to update its spin room, adding new bikes and painting lights. DAC Manager Kaelyn Falk said the plan is to have a glow spin class in the future.

The DAC keeps members up to date through Facebook and hosts live workout sessions throughout the day so people can still exercise with instructors at home.