Decatur-area fitness centers use shutdown for upgrades, cleaning

DECATUR — Members of the Decatur Indoor Sports Center can expect some vibrant facility changes next time they go for a workout.
They'll be met with a new color scheme of grey, bright green and black that replaces the building's former white and tan. The colors begin in the lobby and extend to other portions.
"That's what we focused on in this main level as people walk in," said Jamie Gower, director of recreation and facilities. "It was something we just wanted to 'pop.' It just really all vibes together well."
Accompanying the new paint job are words of encouragement. Painted on the back wall of the upper exercise room is: 'If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you.'
"I think that's always good for people to see," Gower said.
The change in scenery was a project the Decatur Park District decided to tackle in March when the facility shut down due to COVID-19.
The closures will continue under the state's stay-at-home order. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-step plan announced Tuesday to reopen Illinois says gatherings of 50 people are allowed in phase 4, allowing fitness facilities to reopen.
Come phase 3, fitness centers can begin hosting outdoor classes under strict guidelines. The earliest any region can reach the third phase is May 29.
Jon Aschermann, owner of 121 Fitness in Mount Zion, said some changes in policy will have to be made when his business reopens.
"We've been a smaller gym and kind of ran things pretty loosely," Aschermann said. "We used to give people cloth towels and those days will be gone. There will be more strict policy like installing disinfectant stations around the gym."
Speaking for the members of his gym and the rest of the local fitness community, he said "I'm sure everybody's in the same boat."
"This is a lifestyle for a lot of people and it's part of my socialization," he said. "I'm really chomping at the bit to getting back."
Gower said outdoor yoga, boot camp and body sculpting classes may kick in come phase 3. "They'll be altered slightly because we wouldn't have a few of the instructors and staff with us. We're hopeful that's in early June."
At the DISC, the closure allowed for a very deep and thorough cleaning.
Walls were scrubbed from the ceiling to the baseboards, rubber mats were pulled up to clean the floor underneath and the meticulous job of wiping down each individual weight on all weight stations was done, to name a few. Treadmills were also dismantled to clean motors and fans inside, the machines also getting waxed underneath the tread.
Seeing as the facility is open 361 days a year, long cleaning projects like these can only get done during holidays, Gower said.
"You can look at it unfortunately that we were able to have this much time to do it, but this is the first time we've ever been able to get down to this level and taking things apart," he said.
But it's not the only facility taking advantage of the situation. The Decatur Athletic Club is using the downtime to update its spin room, adding new bikes and painting lights. DAC Manager Kaelyn Falk said the plan is to have a glow spin class in the future.
The DAC keeps members up to date through Facebook and hosts live workout sessions throughout the day so people can still exercise with instructors at home.
At Decatur Family YMCA, CEO Matt Whitehead said some projects usually require them to close parts of the facility and take about a week to finish, but have been tackled during the COVID-19 shutdown. The Y has so far stripped and waxed its tile floors and refinished the wooden floors in the aerobics room, gym and racket court.
But with new updates will come new procedures moving forward, Whitehead said. The YMCA developed a plan to reopen but the facility won't "reopen business as usual," accounting for when fitness centers are allowed to open again, he said.
For instance, staff will only be allowed to set up equipment, not members, and spaces on the floor will be marked to account for social distancing.
"Our classes are going to be structured different and we're probably going to have limit the number of people in classes," he said, saying some of the lower-attended classes be canceled. "We'll be marking off spaces on the floor for social distancing."
PHOTOS: The third annual pickleball tournament at the DISC
fandrey_scott.jpg
GALLERY-Pickleatthedisc-1-010520.jpg
GALLERY-Pickleatthedisc-2-010520.jpg
GALLERY-Pickleatthedisc-3-010520.jpg
GALLERY-Pickleatthedisc-4-010520.jpg
GALLERY-Pickleatthedisc-5-010520.jpg
mens-womens-doubles-010520.jpg
morrison_nick-010520.jpg
russel_sondra-010520.jpg
spectators-010520.jpg
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.