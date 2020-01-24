Decatur-area residents March for Life in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the group of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church members reached the top of Capitol Hill, Jill Driscoll turned and looked behind her.
"It was just people as far as you can see," said Driscoll, a lifelong Catholic who attended with her parents and fourth grade son.
The annual March for Life was held on Friday in Washington, D.C., and for the first time, a sitting president attended the march. In his remarks, President Donald Trump called it "a profound honor" to speak at the rally.
“Today as president of the United States, I am truly proud to stand with you,” Trump said. “Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.”
This year's theme was "Life Empower: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman."
"Life is the most important thing we have," said the Rev. Steven Arisman, pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit. "It's not just a trip. It's a pilgrimage. We come to witness and offer ourselves in the struggle of sleeping on a bus and walking a bunch and the difficulties that come with an event like this, the intercession and graces to end abortion."
The reason for attending in person, he said, is so nobody feels they are alone in the fight for life.
"We pray for the end of abortion, for life, and for women in these difficult situations," he said.
His group did not hear the speakers, he said, because they held Mass instead and prayed. Bishop Thomas Paprocki, bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, was also in attendance and spoke at the Mass to the group of almost 500 Central Illinois Catholics.
"The march is an amazing experience and chance to speak out against abortion," said Rhiannon Marshall, 15, a member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit.
Driscoll said she had grown up participating in anti-abortion events with her parents and it was particularly meaningful to her that she was able to attend the march with her parents and her own child.
"Being raised in a Catholic family, I was always brought up that life is sacred and special from conception until natural death," she said. "It's how my husband and I have raised our children, and it's powerful to be part of the march, surrounded by so many people who support keeping life sacred, and joyful about being together and celebrating that pro-lie feeling and the overall good feeling here today."
Trump during his remarks also called on Congress to take action to limit abortion late in pregnancy and referenced legislation that Republicans say would protect infants born after attempted abortions.
“The unborn have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” he said. “Young people are the heart of the March for Life and it’s your generation that is making America the pro-family, pro-life nation.”
Guests onstage with Trump included GOP Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma and Mike Lee of Utah; and Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List.
“Let’s go for the win and hear your pro-life voices heard in November,” said Dannenfelser, who also co-chairs Trump’s new anti-abortion campaign coalition.
Other speakers included House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and New Jersey GOP Rep. Christopher H. Smith.
“In 2013, Barack Obama became the first president to address Planned Parenthood’s annual conference,” Scalise said to boos and jeers from the crowd. “Today, Donald Trump became the first president to address the March for Life. Don’t tell me elections don’t have consequences. You know what’s at stake.”
Scalise also emphasized the legislation referenced by Trump that Republicans say would protect infants who are born during attempted abortions.
The day and week of the annual march are always marked by abortion policy pushes.
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights announced Friday morning that it would issue a notice of violation to the state of California related to its mandated insurance coverage for abortions.
OCR Director Roger Severino, in a call with reporters, said federal officials had received two complaints that the state was violating an annual policy rider known as the Weldon amendment, which prohibits states that receive federal funds from discriminating against plans and facilities that do not cover abortion.
March attendees began streaming onto the Mall early Friday morning, many holding signs with slogans like “MAKE UNBORN BABIES GREAT AGAIN!" and I VOTE PRO-LIFE FIRST."
Vice President Mike Pence also spoke to the crowd Friday via a video message recorded in Rome, where he met with Pope Francis in the Vatican.
“Today is also a day of progress and a day of celebration,” he said. “Life is winning in America again.”
CQ Roll Call contributed to this report.
