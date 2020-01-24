Decatur-area residents March for Life in Washington

The reason for attending in person, he said, is so nobody feels they are alone in the fight for life.

"We pray for the end of abortion, for life, and for women in these difficult situations," he said.

His group did not hear the speakers, he said, because they held Mass instead and prayed. Bishop Thomas Paprocki, bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, was also in attendance and spoke at the Mass to the group of almost 500 Central Illinois Catholics.

"The march is an amazing experience and chance to speak out against abortion," said Rhiannon Marshall, 15, a member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit.

Driscoll said she had grown up participating in anti-abortion events with her parents and it was particularly meaningful to her that she was able to attend the march with her parents and her own child.