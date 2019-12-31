Decatur-area runners finish the year in full stride

DECATUR — Jennifer Stout spent the last day of the year running a 5k, but her goals in 2020 go beyond that.
“My goal is to do four half marathons,” said the first-year Decatur Running Club member. “The running community is fantastic. If you're not very social, they kind of pull you out, plus you get to do a lot of healthy activities.”
Stout participated in the Bob Brady Auto Group New Year's Eve 5k Run/Walk Tuesday at the Decatur Family YMCA. The event, in its 20th year, is an opportunity to end the year doing something positive and healthy. The route began and ended at the YMCA building.
Jennifer Tuggle, a three-year member of the Decatur Running Club, was participating to get one more piece of “bling,” runner lingo for medal, before 2019 ends. Tuggle said a challenge issued by another club member inspired her to get as many medals as possible this year. All 5k runners and walkers received a medal or trophy for finishing the route.
“It was a big year for me,” said Tuggle. “In 2019 I did my first 10k, my first 15k and my first half marathon.”
She and her husband, Todd, joined the running club after participating in the 10-week Learn to Run program designed to help people get into the running lifestyle.
The couple began running as a way to get healthy and spend time doing something together.
“I hope to stay as healthy as I can and keep running and moving as much as I can,” she said.
Tuesday's event had 75 participants, up from 55 last year, according to Abby Lowe, the YMCA's sports director. Staff are also preparing for increased facility use starting Jan. 1. Mostly stemming from New Year's resolutions, gyms around the area always see an increase during the first few months of the new year, according to Lowe.
“We know it's coming every year and we've rolled out some new things we think people will like,” said Lowe. “We got a great staff that's well-prepared so I think that helps. We're ready for it.”
And whether people begin a new fitness journey as a resolution or want to try again, Lowe encourages people to stick with it. She suggested finding an accountability buddy to keep each other motivated.
“Just know that lifestyle you're trying to live is a lifestyle change, it's not something you can just pick up here and there,” she said. “It's easier to just continue with it rather than starting and stopping.”
PHOTOS: Bob Brady Auto Group New Year's Eve 5k Run/Walk
