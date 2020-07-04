Decatur athlete ready for playing after COVID rules relaxed

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. Read the series here.
For Addison Newbon, summers are spent on the basketball court and in the training room preparing for next season.
She can’t imagine it any other way.
And thanks to the easing restrictions intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus, she hasn’t had to.
“Lately it’s been better than it was,” said Newbon, who is preparing for her senior year at St. Teresa High School and hoping to make a splash on the basketball court as she weighs her college options.
“It’s really important that I was going to be able to stay in the gym as much as I can, considering this is going to be my last high school season and I need to be in like the best shape possible.”
Being a member of the Illinois Valley Warriors, a travel basketball program for girls in North Central and Central Illinois, is a vital part of the plan.
“It’s extremely important, because this a recruiting time for me,” Newbon said of the summer league. “I was really nervous that if we didn’t get to play in any tournaments, then I wasn’t going to get some of the recruiting opportunities.”
After a delayed start to the summer season, Newbon said she is back to practicing with the team three days a week, and working out in the high school weight room, too. The Warriors have played in two tournaments – winning one of them.
While a normal year would have meant traveling to several states, all of the tournaments this year are being held in Indiana.
“I think there are a lot of different teams because everybody just wants to get in and play,” she said. “And some of the other tournaments aren’t open.”
Newbon admits she had some coronavirus-related concerns at the outset of the season, but those have eased.
She said there are precautions in place to help keep everyone safe.
“I’m just washing my hands as much as I can while I’m there,” she said. “I’m just glad were back to being able to play.”
Newbon is hopeful she will have the same good fortune when it comes to having a “normal” senior year.
“I’m getting kind nervous about that,” she said, wondering what the school year will look like.
“They keep saying there will be spike in the fall, so that worries me,” she said.
As a member of the reigning state champion volleyball team, she would like another chance to go to Normal and defend the title. And then there is basketball, the game she loves.
“It’s been a crazy experience,” she said. “I’m just hoping that soon, everything will go back to how it was.”
7 facts about Decatur's Transfer House
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.