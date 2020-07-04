Decatur athlete ready for playing after COVID rules relaxed

After a delayed start to the summer season, Newbon said she is back to practicing with the team three days a week, and working out in the high school weight room, too. The Warriors have played in two tournaments – winning one of them.

While a normal year would have meant traveling to several states, all of the tournaments this year are being held in Indiana.

“I think there are a lot of different teams because everybody just wants to get in and play,” she said. “And some of the other tournaments aren’t open.”

Newbon admits she had some coronavirus-related concerns at the outset of the season, but those have eased.

She said there are precautions in place to help keep everyone safe.

“I’m just washing my hands as much as I can while I’m there,” she said. “I’m just glad were back to being able to play.”

Newbon is hopeful she will have the same good fortune when it comes to having a “normal” senior year.

“I’m getting kind nervous about that,” she said, wondering what the school year will look like.

“They keep saying there will be spike in the fall, so that worries me,” she said.