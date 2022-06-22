Decatur attorney unopposed in Democratic bid for Macon County circuit judge

DECATUR — A Decatur attorney is the latest to announce a bid for Macon County Circuit Judge.

Andrew Weatherford is the lone Democrat seeking the nomination to replace Circuit Judge Thomas E. Little, who announced in January that he wouldn't seek reelection after his term ends in December.

According to a press release, Weatherford decided to run because he "believes our society is experiencing a crisis of values and now more than any other time we need to have a judge with principles that reflect the values of our community."

An Argenta-Oreana native, Weatherford graduated with a bachelor's degree from Millikin University and a master's from Eastern Illinois University before receiving his juris doctorate from Indiana University in 2008.

Weatherford practices with Johnson, Chiligiris & Weatherford in Decatur. He sits on the boards of the Empowerment Opportunity Center and the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur.

Weatherford will face one of two Republican opponents in the November general election, Associate Judge Rodney Forbes or Decatur-based attorney Shane Mendenhall.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

