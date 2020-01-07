Decatur Audubon is helping fund 20 field trips to Macon County conservation areas

DECATUR — Recent funding will cover some school field trip costs to any of the Macon County Conservation Areas.

The Decatur Audubon Society is covering the transportation costs for 20 school buses through a grant applicable to any school in Macon County or those serving Macon County students.

Funding is first-come, first-serve and can be used to take field trips to any of the five Macon County Conservation Areas.

“We are aware that transportation costs are often an obstacle for school field trips and we want to make it easier for classes to have a nature experience,” said Decatur Audubon Society President Melody Arnold in a statement. “The Decatur Audubon Society feels that getting children out into nature should be a priority of education."

To participate, teachers need to ask about the Audubon Transportation Grant when scheduling a field trip with Rock Springs Nature Center Manager Alysia Callision at (217) 423-7708.

