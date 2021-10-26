Decatur Audubon Society is offering bus grants to conservation areas

DECATUR – The Decatur Audubon Society is funding upwards of $10,000 to offer transportation to Rock Springs Nature Center or any of the five Macon County Conservation Areas for local schools.

“Decatur Audubon feels that getting children out in nature or introducing them to nature topics by bringing presentations into the classroom is extremely important right now,” Melody Arnold, president of the Decatur Audubon Society, said in a statement. “Decatur Audubon is very pleased to assist in that effort.”

Any school in Macon County, or those serving students living in Macon County, can apply for the Audubon Transportation and Program Grant and funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

With this grant, the Audubon society will have funded 80 school buses to conservations district sites since 2017.

In addition to bus transportation, the grants can also be used toward in-classroom or virtual programs presented and facilitated by a conservation district naturalist.

To participate in this program, teachers should inquire about the grant when scheduling their field trip with Rock Springs Nature Center manager Alysia Callison at 217-423-7708 and they can see what the conservation district’s field trip opportunities are at MaconCountyConservation.org.

“Learning about nature and local history can help instill an appreciation and love of our natural world that can stay with children for a lifetime,” Callison said in a statement. “It is our privilege to work with the Decatur Audubon Society to provide that opportunity to local schoolchildren.”

