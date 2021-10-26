 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Audubon Society is offering bus grants to conservation areas

  • 0

DECATUR – The Decatur Audubon Society is funding upwards of $10,000 to offer transportation to Rock Springs Nature Center or any of the five Macon County Conservation Areas for local schools.

Decatur Area Arts Council prepares for the Christmas season

“Decatur Audubon feels that getting children out in nature or introducing them to nature topics by bringing presentations into the classroom is extremely important right now,” Melody Arnold, president of the Decatur Audubon Society, said in a statement. “Decatur Audubon is very pleased to assist in that effort.”

Any school in Macon County, or those serving students living in Macon County, can apply for the Audubon Transportation and Program Grant and funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

With this grant, the Audubon society will have funded 80 school buses to conservations district sites since 2017.

Watch now: After nearly a century, Decatur's Fire Station 3 closes

In addition to bus transportation, the grants can also be used toward in-classroom or virtual programs presented and facilitated by a conservation district naturalist.

To participate in this program, teachers should inquire about the grant when scheduling their field trip with Rock Springs Nature Center manager Alysia Callison at 217-423-7708 and they can see what the conservation district’s field trip opportunities are at MaconCountyConservation.org.

“Learning about nature and local history can help instill an appreciation and love of our natural world that can stay with children for a lifetime,” Callison said in a statement. “It is our privilege to work with the Decatur Audubon Society to provide that opportunity to local schoolchildren.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilty verdict in 2017 Decatur murder

Guilty verdict in 2017 Decatur murder

A jury has found a Decatur man guilty of first-degree murder in a August 2017 death that prosecutors said involved a drug deal. The jury rejected a charge of armed robbery. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News