Decatur-based Howard G. Buffett Foundation among groups getting $2.9 billion from Warren Buffett

DECATUR — The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is one of several groups receiving a total of $2.9 billion in contributions from Warren Buffett.

Buffett provided 15.97 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway, where he is CEO, to five charities, including the Decatur-based one operated by his son, Howard Buffett.

Also getting funds were the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

Warren Buffett for 15 years has been giving away his earnings amassed through Omaha-based Berkshire, a holding company with assets including Benjamin Moore & Co., Fruit of the Loom​ and Dairy Queen.

Howard Buffett came to Decatur as an executive for Archer Daniels Midland and has donated to numerous local projects. He also served as Macon County sheriff.

His foundation, founded in 1999, is focused on global food security, conflict mitigation and public safety.

Berkshire in March sold its newspaper division to Lee Enterprises Inc., the owner of the Herald & Review.