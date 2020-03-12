Decatur-based National Guard soldiers deploy

The ceremony brought the soldiers’ families and friends together. “So they can enjoy and celebrate what we’ve accomplished,” Kowalski said.

The next few days will be in preparing for the deployment. It will be the first for Specialists Alycia Thomas, 29, from Peoria, and Kristen Arnold, 28, from Kankakee.

Thomas received her training recently and said she is excited for the work she is about to do. “It is pretty awesome to be able to do more things,” she said. “This is my first time getting to do something big for my country.”

Arnold has been in the National Guard for 12 years. “So I’ve got experience,” she said. “I’ve been trying to deploy and I finally get a chance.”

Sgt. Cynthia Bennett, 30, from Peoria, has given the soldiers advice. “When I can,” she said. “This is slightly unknown to me. It’s a different style mission than I’ve done before.”

The women’s responsibilities will be aviation operations. They will provide a flight following, check flight plans, and communicate with the pilots. “We kind of play big brother and keep tabs on them,” Bennett said.

