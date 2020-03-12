Decatur-based National Guard soldiers deploy

DECATUR — Crystal Gartner held her four-month-old daughter Marceline while her husband Ryne Gartner stood among soldiers preparing for deployment. She said they were holding back their emotions.
“We are compartmentalizing right now,” she said. “Just taking in everything before he goes.”
Ryne Gartner was one of 87 Illinois National Guard soldiers preparing to be dispatched to Fort Belvoir, an Army installation in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Family and friends attended the mobilization ceremony on Thursday at the Army Aviation Support Facility near the Decatur Airport. Company Alpha and Company Delta, 106 Aviation Battalions will be arriving for the Washington, D.C., deployment within the next couple of days.
“This is our chance to go show what Illinois is capable of,” said Cpt. Adam Kowalski.
The Decatur aviation unit is responsible for various flight jobs such as fuelers, supplies and logistics, mechanics, crew chiefs and pilots. “It is truly an orchestra of people that come together and make it happen,” Kowalski said.
The ceremony brought the soldiers’ families and friends together. “So they can enjoy and celebrate what we’ve accomplished,” Kowalski said.
The next few days will be in preparing for the deployment. It will be the first for Specialists Alycia Thomas, 29, from Peoria, and Kristen Arnold, 28, from Kankakee.
Thomas received her training recently and said she is excited for the work she is about to do. “It is pretty awesome to be able to do more things,” she said. “This is my first time getting to do something big for my country.”
Arnold has been in the National Guard for 12 years. “So I’ve got experience,” she said. “I’ve been trying to deploy and I finally get a chance.”
Sgt. Cynthia Bennett, 30, from Peoria, has given the soldiers advice. “When I can,” she said. “This is slightly unknown to me. It’s a different style mission than I’ve done before.”
The women’s responsibilities will be aviation operations. They will provide a flight following, check flight plans, and communicate with the pilots. “We kind of play big brother and keep tabs on them,” Bennett said.
The soldiers will work alongside active duty units as well as other branches of the military and government. “It falls within the contingency plan that covers the entire capital region,” Kowalski said. “They needed some extra folks and this is the National Guard’s bread and butter. So we got the call.”
The unit will be deployed for nine months. According to Kowalski, the soldiers will be available seven days a week. “It’s just like if you were deployed overseas,” he said. “Just a slightly different scenery.”
Unlike missions out of the country, families will have the opportunity to visit the soldiers. “As long as we maintain that mission,” Kowalski said.
The contingency operation is designed for the military to respond to any natural disasters and react as homeland defense. “We are that quick reaction force that allows us to help mobilize forces within the Washington, D.C., area, evacuate people, or whatever that might be,” Kowalski said. “We’re kind of like that big taxicab that makes sure everybody gets where they need to be and keeps the government going.”
Although the aviation unit focus is on the air, the soldiers have been briefed about the current threat of the coronavirus. Kowalski said Fort Belvoir recently had its first confirmed case of the disease. “We are doing all we can to keep our soldiers safe,” he said.
A New York National Guard unit has been mobilized to fight the coronavirus by enforcing restrictions at public gatherings and distributing food.
Gibson City resident Dan Morano attended the mobilizing ceremony watching his son E4 Bryant Morano prepare to leave. He said he is not worried for his son’s safety. “He is a helicopter mechanic, so he is behind the scenes,” he said.
Dan Morano understands his son’s experience having been in the military himself. He said he traveled the far east with the special forces for two years. “I got to see a lot and do a lot,” he said.
After only five months of married life, Sgt. Conner Mitchell, 24, is leaving his bride Ashlyn for his first deployment. “It’s going to be rough, but we are trying to think of it in a positive way,” he said. “I’m still going to be able to call and keep in contact with her.”
His wife said she is making the best of the situation. “It could be a lot worse,” Ashlyn Mitchell said. “He could be going somewhere dangerous where you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
CW4 Scott Wiley, 54, is retired from the local unit, but traveled from St. Louis to encourage the soldiers. “I spent 34 years here,” he said. “Anytime they deploy I like to come here and show support.”
Wiley has advice for the soldiers. “Take pictures and remember it all. It happens very fast,” he said. “And enjoy it.”
