 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur, Bloomington among top affordable U.S. cities for homebuyers
0 comments
alert top story

Decatur, Bloomington among top affordable U.S. cities for homebuyers

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur and Bloomington are listed among the most affordable U.S. cities for homebuyers on a new survey.

The business insurance resource provider AdvisorSmith listed the top 50 U.S. cities for homebuyers according to price-to-income ratio, placing Decatur at the number four spot overall and third in the small cities category — population less than 100,000. Decatur had a 1.7 price-to-income ratio where the weighted home price was $70,837 and $41,440 for median household income.

Bloomington landed the number 20 spot on the overall list and ninth in the small city category. It had a 2.3 price-to-income ratio with $154,716 as its weighted home price and $67,874 median household income. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Peoria and Springfield also appeared on the list for cities with populations of between 100,000 and 350,000. 

The group looked at 592 U.S. metro areas. The study examined housing price data from Zillow's Home Value Index as of January 2021 and household income, compositions and population data from the American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau at the city level as of 2018. 

The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

BEST BUY

The most affordable cities in the United States, with a population under 100,000, for homebuyers.

1) Flint, Michigan

2) Gary, Indiana

3) Decatur, Illinois

4) Lawton, Oklahoma  

5) Muncie, Indiana

6) Waterloo, Iowa

7) Atascocita, Texas

8) Camden, New Jersey

9) Bloomington, Illinois

10) Sioux City, Iowa

11) Lorain, Ohio

12) Waukegan, Illinois

13) Albay, Georgia

14) Bolingbrook, Illinois

15) Victoria, Texas

16) St. Joseph, Missouri

17) Parma, Ohio

18) Warner Robins, Georgia

19) Hammond, Indiana

20) Oshkosh, Wisconsin

21) Lee's Summit, Missouri

22) Ankeny, Iowa

23) Noblesville, Indiana

24) Mission, Texas

25) Westland, Michigan

26) Schaumburg, Illinois

Source: AdvisorSmith 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Become a Herald & Review digital subscriber and support local journalism.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News