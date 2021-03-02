Decatur, Bloomington among top affordable U.S. cities for homebuyers

DECATUR — Decatur and Bloomington are listed among the most affordable U.S. cities for homebuyers on a new survey.

The business insurance resource provider AdvisorSmith listed the top 50 U.S. cities for homebuyers according to price-to-income ratio, placing Decatur at the number four spot overall and third in the small cities category — population less than 100,000. Decatur had a 1.7 price-to-income ratio where the weighted home price was $70,837 and $41,440 for median household income.

Bloomington landed the number 20 spot on the overall list and ninth in the small city category. It had a 2.3 price-to-income ratio with $154,716 as its weighted home price and $67,874 median household income.

Peoria and Springfield also appeared on the list for cities with populations of between 100,000 and 350,000.

The group looked at 592 U.S. metro areas. The study examined housing price data from Zillow's Home Value Index as of January 2021 and household income, compositions and population data from the American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau at the city level as of 2018.