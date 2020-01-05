Decatur bowling competition hot, but love of leagues rolls downhill over time

DECATUR — From the intense competition and the quality of the players at Decatur’s Spare Time Lanes on Sunday, you’d never guess the sport of bowling itself was getting bowled over in time’s fast lane.

Spare Time hosted a United States Bowling Congress U.S. Open Direct Qualifier, attracting 25 top-notch players from as far as Chicago and Kentucky and Indiana. They paid $100 each to take part and the winner picked up a cash prize and qualified to compete in the USBC U.S. Open in Lincoln, Neb., from Feb. 16-23.

“Now winning that would be like winning the U.S. Open in golf,” said Spare Time business manager Shirlene Wilkin, 68. “It’s a very big deal, a lot of glory involved.”

But, like the sinking popularity of golf, competitive league bowling ain’t what it used to be. The number of bowling alleys in the U.S. has been falling like pins: In the mid 1960s, we had roughly 12,000 of them coast to coast. The latest tally from the USBC website pegs the number of USBC-certified centers today at slightly more than 4,000, and Decatur is down to just Spare Time now.