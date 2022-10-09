Decatur brings back Sunday bus service after 60-year hiatus

DECATUR — Here’s something you haven’t seen for the best part of 60 years: a Decatur city bus running on Sunday.

But they were out in force on Sunday, Oct. 9, and are going to be a regular sight for the next year. Sunday marked the launch of a one-year Decatur Public Transit pilot program costing several hundred thousand dollars to see how much demand there is for public transportation on Sundays.

For those with no other means of getting around, Sunday’s bus debut came as a blessing. “Before, I would have just stayed home,” said Michael Stroud, 68.

He was getting ready to head back to his Decatur home from the downtown Penny Severns Transfer Center late Sunday morning. “Today, I’m just feeling the new service out, you know?” Stroud added. Asked if he thought it would be a success, he replied: “Yeah, I think so.”

He wasn’t alone in that view. Andre Green now lives in Decatur but has spent time in bigger cities where Sunday bus service is taken for granted. “People want to go to church, and a lot of jobs involve working Sunday,” said Green, 58. “I think people will use these Sunday services, once they find out about them.”

Not all 15 bus routes that run Monday through Saturday are covered, with Decatur Public Transit crafting the Sunday schedule based on a survey using feedback from bus passengers. Sunday buses run on four routes going out as far north as Forsyth and stopping off at key destinations like Decatur Memorial Hospital on an every half hour schedule.

“We’ve heard from our riders about the need for Sunday service and are excited to finally offer it,” said Decatur Public Transit Administrator Lacie Elzy in a statement. “Decatur transit is always looking for ways to increase ridership and we hope our citizens find greater mobility with buses now running every day of the week.”

Elzy said the Sunday service is going through a bit of a shakedown cruise at the moment and adjustments and tweaks may be made. One adjustment Sunday rider Michael Cole would appreciate is a schedule stretching to longer hours: right now the Sabbath buses hit the road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Maybe doing it later for people who are working would be good,” said Cole, 44.

But as for the overall service itself, he’s an enthusiastic backer. “It’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

Sunday service is also available for passengers whose physical, cognitive or visual disabilities don’t allow them to easily ride fixed-route routes. Riders just need to schedule their ride 24 hours in advance. For information on all routes and fares, go to decaturil.gov/departments/transit.

Buses last roamed city streets regularly on Sundays back in 1960 when Dwight Eisenhower was president. The Sunday service was axed as the rise of the automobile saw annual bus ridership get off from a high of 11 million in 1945 and drop down to 1.6 million by 1958.

Typical annual ridership these days runs to more than 1 million.