2 Decatur businesses accepting donations Tuesday for cancer patient housing

DECATUR — Two Decatur businesses today will be taking part in the Caravan for Hope, collecting donations towards the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.

Donors can drop off needed items at Jackson Ford of Decatur, 455 E. Pershing Rd. and Walmart Supercenter, 4625 E. Maryland St., any time during store hours today. Both locations will have a list of needed items and are also accepting cash donations towards daily lodge operations.

Hope Lodge provides free housing for cancer patients and their caretakers. There are 36 facilities nationwide, each located near a research hospital, that house cancer patients and their caregiver free of charge.

The St. Louis Hope Lodge is located near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the closest research hospital for Macon County cancer patients to receive critical care. Operating the facility costs about $1,000 a day, said Tony Holly, American Cancer Society community development manager.

The cost of daily operations relies heavily on donations and fundraisers like Relay for Life.

