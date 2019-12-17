2 Decatur businesses accepting donations Tuesday for cancer patient housing

DECATUR — Two Decatur businesses today will be taking part in the Caravan for Hope, collecting donations towards the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.
Donors can drop off needed items at Jackson Ford of Decatur, 455 E. Pershing Rd. and Walmart Supercenter, 4625 E. Maryland St., any time during store hours today. Both locations will have a list of needed items and are also accepting cash donations towards daily lodge operations.
Hope Lodge provides free housing for cancer patients and their caretakers. There are 36 facilities nationwide, each located near a research hospital, that house cancer patients and their caregiver free of charge.
The St. Louis Hope Lodge is located near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the closest research hospital for Macon County cancer patients to receive critical care. Operating the facility costs about $1,000 a day, said Tony Holly, American Cancer Society community development manager.
The cost of daily operations relies heavily on donations and fundraisers like Relay for Life.
"The research part is very important but we need those donations too," said Holly. "There are people in our community who have had to stay in Hope Lodge for months."
Local businesses like DynaGraphics, Good Samaritan In, Door 4 Brewing Co. have been busy collecting donations year-round, Holly said. Monetary and item donations equated to over 300 free nights for Macon County patients and their caretakers at the St. Louis Hope Lodge last year and donations this year have increased to over 550 nights, Holly said.
"It's the first time we've done this in the community and we're hoping it spreads to other areas," he said. "It's important for people to come out."
Donations are accepted online on the Caravan for Hope web page. Items can also be delivered to Hope Lodge St. Louis at 4215 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108.
