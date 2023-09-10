DECATUR — If you are going to first respond, there is absolutely no reason not to go do it in superfast, blood-red, 1940s style.

Gary Turner and his wife Donna set pulses racing Sunday at the Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 car show in Decatur when they rolled up next to the Central Park venue in their spectacular Viper red — the color’s official name — LaSalle ambulance.

The ambulance, at 83 years old and 22 feet long, has had an engine transplant to make it capable of answering emergency calls at whiplash speed, and it’s also had some cosmetic surgery upgrades. The twisty red taillights, big overhead emergency light and even a giant twisted gear shift knob are all executed in custom-blown glass.

“I got a friend who is a glass-blower to do that for me,” said Gary Turner, 76, who lives in Heyworth. “And a friend of mine, a young kid, he painted the pin-up nurse for me.” She adorns the tailgate, looking provocative and armed with a big syringe.

It’s all about turning heads and having the only one there is around, and Turner said a show like Cruise 11 is the ideal venue to show off his magnificent ride.

“This show is about honoring first responders and I always enjoy it,” he said. “It's important we do this, and I always try to go to these shows.”

The event was launched 15 years ago by organizer Ayn Owens and founded in memory of U.S. Marine Pvt. Jonathan Gifford of Decatur, who was killed in action in Iraq in March 2003.

The event honors veterans and first responders of all types and raises money for the Doug Hagen Memorial Scholarship Fund at MacArthur High School. Hagen was a MacArthur graduate who died in action during the Vietnam War and whose heroism was honored with the awarding of the Congressional Medal of Honor.

For this year’s show, organizer Owens ran a campaign that involved everything from nursing homes to a daycare writing letters of appreciation to the Decatur Police Department, and hundreds of such notes were handed over Sunday.

“Our police officers have had a pretty rough year, and so we want them to be able to have something to know that people appreciate them and we understand what they are going through,” Owens said.

After a prayer in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and all those who lost their lives in the event and what followed, some 80 vehicles entered into the show took off for an 11-mile ride. The BG Nevitt Memorial Yellow Ribbon Cruise rode out from downtown Decatur to the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel before looping back.

Participants displayed yellow ribbons in a salute to the military, first responders, veterans and in memory of 9/11. And some drivers also carried their own personal memories, too, like 77-year-old Decatur man Lyle Brisch driving his 1924 Model-T bucket hot rod.

Brisch explained that he started building the car in 1999 for his wife Beverly, but she died from cancer at the age of 59 before he could get it done. Sad and unable to finish the project, he’s since sold it and bought it back three times and now it is done at last, looking cool and running very fast.

“Every time I crawl in there (it has no doors) it puts a smile on my face,” he said. “Driving it is a lot of fun and, well, I always know Beverly is right there with me, in spirit.”

