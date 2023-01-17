 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Catholic Charities Mardi Gras fundraiser set for Feb. 18

  • 0

GoFundMe has revealed the most generous countries in the world for 2022. 

DECATUR — Decatur Catholic Charities will host its annual Mardis Gras fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18. 

The fundraiser will be held at The Hall, located at 520 E. North St. in Decatur, from 6 to 11 p.m. Food from Mac’s Pigskin Diner will be served starting at 6:30 p.m., and live music from the Sushi Roll will start at 8 p.m. 

Tickets are $70 each and can be purchased online at cc.dio.org/events/decatur-mardi-gras-2023-fundraiser.

“We are looking forward to 2023 by developing new partnerships, providing optimal services, and continuing to serve a community that has generously supported our efforts to provide help and hope to those in need,” said Amanda Honn, the new area director of Decatur Catholic Charities.

Decatur Catholic Charities offers a number of outreach programs including a food pantry, retail shop, medical assistance and legal services, Meals on Wheels and more. 

People are also reading…

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News