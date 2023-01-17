Decatur Catholic Charities Mardi Gras fundraiser set for Feb. 18

DECATUR — Decatur Catholic Charities will host its annual Mardis Gras fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The fundraiser will be held at The Hall, located at 520 E. North St. in Decatur, from 6 to 11 p.m. Food from Mac’s Pigskin Diner will be served starting at 6:30 p.m., and live music from the Sushi Roll will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $70 each and can be purchased online at cc.dio.org/events/decatur-mardi-gras-2023-fundraiser.

“We are looking forward to 2023 by developing new partnerships, providing optimal services, and continuing to serve a community that has generously supported our efforts to provide help and hope to those in need,” said Amanda Honn, the new area director of Decatur Catholic Charities.

Decatur Catholic Charities offers a number of outreach programs including a food pantry, retail shop, medical assistance and legal services, Meals on Wheels and more.

