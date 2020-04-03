Decatur Celebration cancelled for 2020 in light of coronavirus; 2021 event still planned

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Decatur’s annual summer party is the latest victim of the coronavirus.

The Decatur Celebration board on Friday announced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

This year’s Celebration was to have been the 35th annual in the history of the event. This is the first time the downtown event has been cancelled.

In its release, the board stated, “This decision was difficult, but we are confident that it is the right thing for our community. We have reached out to long-time sponsors and trusted advisers to see if there were any other options and after much discussion, agreed this is the right decision for everyone’s health and safety.”

The cancellation will affect a number of area non-profit organizations, who have used their work at Celebration for funding, some organizations for significant amounts of cash.

The board also announced the dates of the 2021 Celebration – Aug. 6-8.