Decatur Celebration organizers: Rally around nonprofit groups now that 2020 festival is canceled

Members will not be able to meet to discuss the future until the stay-at-home orders are lifted. “But we’ll make do, I think,” Bryant said. “It’s so soon to know how this is going to play out.”

For more than 30 years, Mount Zion Swingsations show choir parents and students also have worked at the Decatur Celebration with lemonade shake-up stands.

“It is a huge fundraiser,” said Julie Miller, secretary for the Mount Zion Swingsations booster. “They have to raise so much money.”

Miller said the funds go towards travel, costumes, music, equipment and props. “We have an immense budget that we spend every year,” she said.

The 2019 Celebration profit was able to provide $20,000 towards the $250,000 budget. The festival weekend is the second biggest fundraiser for the show choir.

The booster members will be meeting next week to discuss other options. “I don’t know what’s going to fill it,” Miller said. “Not at that level.”

As a parent, Miller understands why the Celebration was canceled. The spread of the coronavirus has been devastating for the country. “Who knows how long this is going to go on?” she said.