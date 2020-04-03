Decatur Celebration organizers: Rally around nonprofit groups now that 2020 festival is cancelled

DECATUR — Nonprofit organizations that use Decatur Celebration as a fundraiser are adjusting after news Friday that the downtown music festival is being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have been monitoring the situation for several weeks to make the most informed decision to protect everyone involved. We have reached out to long-time sponsors and trusted advisors to see if there were any other options and after much discussion, agreed this is the right decision for everyone’s health and safety," the Decatur Celebration board said in a statement.
The August 7-9 music and arts event would have been the 35th year of Decatur Celebration. It is the first time the event has been canceled.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,209 new cases of coronavirus disease, including 53 additional deaths.
Last year, event organizers selected a new producer, Jarrod Cox, and created a Revitalization Committee. The board of directors sought to re-position the event following declining revenue and other issues. The festival began charging admission and installed a fence around its perimeter in 2017.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the announcement Friday was understandable.
“I know everyone is disappointed. The folks at Celebration pulled off a herculean task last summer and saved it," she said. "This year, we didn’t have a choice. We are in a pandemic. August seems like a long way away but for the planning and booking and getting sponsors we are in such a state of unknown. Sponsors don’t know what their businesses will look like.”
Cox did not respond to interview requests on Friday.
The pandemic has killed 210 people in Illinois as of Friday, with 8,904 people testing positive. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a "stay at home" order last month and state and federal officials have urged people not to gather in groups of more than 10. The conditions, coupled with the closure of restaurants and bars, are expected to have wide-ranging economic effects.
Lea Stukins, owner of Coney McKane’s American Eatery at South Main Street and East Prairie Avenue, said she understands why organizers have made the decision. Her business is outside of the Celebration fence, which meant a loss in revenue during the event. She said they had been in talks with about moving a band stage or gate near the restaurants.
With the 2020 Celebration, there are still many unknowns with the coronavirus.
“How quickly will people be ready to gather in groups again?” she said.
Organizers in the statement also acknowledged the impact on nonprofit organizations that use the event as a fundraiser. The statement said about $100,000 is raised.
"This year will be especially difficult for those groups who have grown to rely on the Decatur Celebration to help fund their show choir competitions, uniform purchases, sporting events, etc. We recognize this hardship for them and encourage our community to rally around these groups to ensure their survival," the statement said.
Jan Bryant, president of the community service group Altrusa International, said Friday's news is disheartening.
“It hurts the people we give the grants to,” Bryant said. “It will put us back.”
The group provides literacy grants for schools, teachers and libraries as well as CASA, Boys and Girls Club, Project Read, Baby TALK, Lutheran School Association’s library and various teachers in the community.
The organization was only recently preparing to inform the public about upcoming grants opportunities. Instead, this year’s grants will not be distributed until the fall. “We’re probably six months behind already in even giving out our grants this year,” Bryant said. “Because of the (coronavirus) situation.”
Members will not be able to meet to discuss the future until the stay-at-home orders are lifted. “But we’ll make do, I think,” Bryant said. “It’s so soon to know how this is going to play out.”
For more than 30 years, Mount Zion Swingsations show choir parents and students also have worked at the Decatur Celebration with lemonade shake-up stands.
“It is a huge fundraiser,” said Julie Miller, secretary for the Mount Zion Swingsations booster. “They have to raise so much money.”
Miller said the funds go towards travel, costumes, music, equipment and props. “We have an immense budget that we spend every year,” she said.
The 2019 Celebration profit was able to provide $20,000 towards the $250,000 budget. The festival weekend is the second biggest fundraiser for the show choir.
The booster members will be meeting next week to discuss other options. “I don’t know what’s going to fill it,” Miller said. “Not at that level.”
As a parent, Miller understands why the Celebration was canceled. The spread of the coronavirus has been devastating for the country. “Who knows how long this is going to go on?” she said.
Parents and students will take the necessary precautions once they are able to contribute to their popular fundraisers. “If anybody does anything in the summer or fall and they need a lemon shake-up stand, I’m sure we would be interested in talking to them,” Miller said.
Organizers in the statement said they are focusing now on the 2021 Decatur Celebration planned Aug. 6-8.
Moore Wolfe said she's confident it will be back.
"It will give us some time to recover as a community from a health standpoint and later an economic standpoint," she said. "Once we get past the health part of this, we will have to deal with the economy. These are uncharted waters. This is something bigger than we could have imagined.”
