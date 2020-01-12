Decatur chimney fire leaves estimated $15,000 damage bill

DECATUR — Fire crews arrived in time to stop a chimney fire from spreading into the rest of a Decatur home Sunday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said passersby noticed the belching smoke from the fire at 3520 E. Corman St. and called it in at 1:35 p.m. He said fire crews set off without having a precise address but then the homeowner also called while they were en route.

“They reported to the dispatcher that everybody, four adults, was out of the house, too, and that’s always a bonus for us when we know that going in,” added Ohl.

Damage was estimated at $10,000 to the home’s structure and another $5,000 to contents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ohl said the chimney above a wood-burning fire was a metal flue encased in wood and his crews arrived to find flames showing on the outside where the fire had already burned through the surrounding chimney structure. “It had burned all that off and it had started to get up into the roof and ceiling areas of the room,” said Ohl. “Our guys did a great job of getting after it right away and knocking the fire down.”

He said the fire was knocked down within five minutes but firefighters stayed on scene for an hour checking for hot spots and investigating the cause.