Decatur Christmas event to feature path of decorated trees, hot cocoa and s'mores

DECATUR — A holiday event of decorated trees and hot cocoa will take place in December at Hickory Point Golf Course.

Presented by Decatur Building Trades and the Decatur Park District, Trees on the Tees will let participants drive a golf cart after dark along a path of decorated trees with an opportunity to roast s'mores and drink hot cocoa by a fire pit afterwards.

The experience will be held 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 to 13 and 17 to 20 at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 727 W. Weaver Road. The first hour will be for walkers only at $3 per person with golf carts available from 6 to 9 p.m. for $6 per person. Children under 2 years old are free to attend.

Pre-registration and social distancing is required for all groups. Tickets can be purchased by calling (217) 422-5911 or at Decatur-parks.org.

Trees are available for sponsorship with companies able to sponsor at $500 per tree and families for $250 per tree. Sponsors will need to decorate their own tree and can contact Jill Applebee at japplebee@decparks.com for more information.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

