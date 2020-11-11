 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur Christmas event to feature path of decorated trees, hot cocoa and s'mores
0 comments

Decatur Christmas event to feature path of decorated trees, hot cocoa and s'mores

{{featured_button_text}}
TreesTees_Logo-Options
PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — A holiday event of decorated trees and hot cocoa will take place in December at Hickory Point Golf Course.

Presented by Decatur Building Trades and the Decatur Park District, Trees on the Tees will let participants drive a golf cart after dark along a path of decorated trees with an opportunity to roast s'mores and drink hot cocoa by a fire pit afterwards.

Download PDF trees on the tees flyer

The experience will be held 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 to 13 and 17 to 20 at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 727 W. Weaver Road. The first hour will be for walkers only at $3 per person with golf carts available from 6 to 9 p.m. for $6 per person. Children under 2 years old are free to attend. 

Pre-registration and social distancing is required for all groups. Tickets can be purchased by calling (217) 422-5911 or at Decatur-parks.org.

Trees are available for sponsorship with companies able to sponsor at $500 per tree and families for $250 per tree. Sponsors will need to decorate their own tree and can contact Jill Applebee at japplebee@decparks.com for more information. 

 PHOTOS: Christmas in Decatur's Central Park through the years 🎅

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buy a digital subscription and support the Herald & Review's journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News