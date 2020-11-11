Decatur Christmas event to feature path of decorated trees, hot cocoa and s'mores

DECATUR — A holiday event of decorated trees and hot cocoa will take place in December at Hickory Point Golf Course.
Presented by Decatur Building Trades and the Decatur Park District, Trees on the Tees will let participants drive a golf cart after dark along a path of decorated trees with an opportunity to roast s'mores and drink hot cocoa by a fire pit afterwards.
The experience will be held 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 to 13 and 17 to 20 at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 727 W. Weaver Road. The first hour will be for walkers only at $3 per person with golf carts available from 6 to 9 p.m. for $6 per person. Children under 2 years old are free to attend.
Pre-registration and social distancing is required for all groups. Tickets can be purchased by calling (217) 422-5911 or at Decatur-parks.org.
Trees are available for sponsorship with companies able to sponsor at $500 per tree and families for $250 per tree. Sponsors will need to decorate their own tree and can contact Jill Applebee at japplebee@decparks.com for more information.
PHOTOS: Christmas in Decatur's Central Park through the years 🎅
1931
Santa House 7 12.20.18.JPG
Travis_Crosby 12.20.18.JPG
Central Park Santa House 11.15.18.jpg
Santa is here
MEMORY LANE
Santa house
Santa House in Central Park
Santa House 5 11.2.17.jpg
"I want everything"
Santa checks in
World War I
Arriving in style
Santa and Mrs. Claus
Hold your hats
Visiting Santa
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Daily data updates to includes information on how many of those hospitalized patients are in intensive care, and how many patients at all Memorial Health System locations, including outpatient clinics, have tested positive for COVID-19.