Decatur church says defying governor's order is about obeying God, not politics

DECATUR — Salem Baptist Church's lead pastor says the church is obeying God by opening its doors Sunday for in-person services, despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order and concerns of city officials.
The Rev. Derek Bradshaw explained the decision in a statement to the Herald & Review and a roughly 40-minute livestreamed Bible study on the Facebook page for the church, 2650 S. Taylorville Road. He said members would follow health guidelines and elderly members are still encouraged to stay home.
But, he said,"we should obey God rather than man" because "our government today is rewarding evil and punishing good."
"When a government says that abortion clinics and pot dispensaries and liquor stores are essential and churches are not essential, they are calling evil good and they are calling good evil," he said. "And that is not acceptable."
Bradshaw said he did not want the church's actions to be perceived as a political rally. "We just believe that the time has come to assemble in church again," he said in a statement to the newspaper, noting that other states have allowed church services and people can still gather in businesses considered essential, like Walmart.
Under Pritzker's five-phase plan for reopening the state, gatherings of 50 or more people would not be allowed until the final phase. The state will not enter this phase until either there are no new cases over a sustained period, a vaccine is developed or a treatment option is readily available that would ensure hospitals won't exceed capacity, the governor has said.
All of Illinois is currently in the second phase of the plan, which allows for religious services with 10 or fewer people. Several churches throughout the state have already violated the order this month, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned this week that the city would "take action" if churches there continued to do so.
But in Decatur, Police Chief Jim Getz said Thursday that the gathering at Salem Baptist did not warrant police involvement.
"We don’t have an ordinance in our books right now to take any action on a city level," Getz said. "There’s no criminal level for what they’re doing either."
While the chief said police won't be getting involved, City Manager Scott Wrighton expressed concerns about the church's plans. During Wednesday's video briefing on the community's coronavirus response, Wrighton called out the church by name, saying disobeying the governor's order could create undue risks and even cause a setback for the region.
"We’ve sent out protocols to all the churches on our list so that they can have outdoor worship services and have activities related to the church in a way that is in accordance with the governor’s protocol," he said, adding: "These actions don’t just endanger the customers and the members of these organizations. They endanger us all."
Bradshaw stressed that the decision to gather doesn't mean church officials aren't concerned over the health of their members. That's why a set of guidelines will await members as they come through the door and is also posted on the church's Facebook page, he said.
These include:
- Elderly members and those in at-risk categories are encouraged to stay home and participate via livestream;
- Anyone who can wear a face mask should do so, and the church will provide masks until they run out;
- Those entering will be scanned for a fever and sent home if they have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher;
- Hallways, classrooms and drinking fountains are off limits;
- No shared materials, like hymnals, will be used, and no extracurricular meetings and classes will be held;
- Non-family units will be separated by at least 6 feet.
He said the church remained closed voluntarily for eight weeks after the governor's initial stay-at-home order was issued.
But he said state officials were using "mysterious reasoning" in deciding to keep churches closed. Neighboring states have allowed them to reopen sooner, he said, and the First Amendment allows for the free exercise of religion.
"In short, God said we SHOULD assemble," he wrote, "the supreme law of our land says we CAN assemble, and other businesses ARE assembling daily."
READ THE STATEMENT:
Here's a statement Bradshaw provided to the Herald & Review in response to an interview request.
"Why are we resuming in-person services?
When the COVID-19 virus first began spreading in America back in March, many of us immediately joined in the national concern for the safety of our local communities. This concern was realized not only for the health and well-being of our faithful parishioners, but also for our unchurched neighbors as well. The epidemiology of this novel Corona Virus was not yet understood, and we, in Central Illinois, joined with Governor Pritzker in the understanding that discontinuing our regular church meetings for a short time was the best course of action to help flatten the curve and halt the spread of the disease. We listened to advice from the CDC and other health organizations and acted accordingly by closing our doors and brainstorming ways to still engage with and encourage our flocks whilst unable to gather together. Many of us have been trying our best to become social media and video production gurus while continuing to study, teach, pray, and meet the spiritual, emotional, and even physical needs of our people.
April 30th was the original expiration date for our emergency orders. This goal post was then re-located to the end of May, citing that our condition in Illinois had worsened. We have all kept an ear tuned toward public health and safety in down-state Illinois and an eye on what other states around us are doing regarding re-opening and the safety of their own residents. We have also questioned why mass gatherings are still permissible everywhere so long as you are lucky enough to be considered an “essential retailer.” Now, Governor Pritzker’s “5 Phase Plan” has presented us with the unacceptable realization that our Constitutional right to fully practice our religion in Illinois will continue to be infringed upon indefinitely (many many months).
How are we resuming in-person church services?
Recent modeling has indicated that COVID-19 related deaths are in steep decline. Our Illinois government officials are using mysterious reasoning in their justification to continue to prevent our free exercise of religion here in this state. Our neighboring states seem to exhibit greater common sense in this area as their churches (and businesses for that matter) will be fully restored much sooner than later. Illinois houses of worship have, under the most honorable intentions, voluntarily closed our doors for the past 8 weeks. The time has come to voluntarily and respectfully re-open them.
When we join our God-given mandate to assemble (Hebrews 10:25, etc.) with our First Amendment right (Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; ...) and add to that the undeniable discrimination in deeming churches non-essential, we have firm ground on which to take a stand. In short, God said we SHOULD assemble, the supreme law of our land says we CAN assemble, and other businesses ARE assembling daily. And Wal-Mart doesn’t even have the First Amendment. Even from a standpoint of public health and safety, there is no logical argument that would prevent our churches from re-opening so long as we operate under great caution and observe similar protocols to those businesses who are currently operating as “essential.”
Our Social Distancing Protocols:
- Those who are elderly (65+) or in at-risk categories will be encouraged to stay home and participate via live stream.
- Any individual who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall be asked to cover their nose and mouth with a face-covering when unable to maintain a six-foot social distance.
- Signs will be posted at all entrances refusing entry to any individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
- Those entering will be scanned for a fever with a non-touch thermometer. Those exhibiting a fever of 100 or higher will be denied entry.
- Prior to gaining entry, individuals will be asked a series of questions regarding their health and recent potential exposure.
- Non-family units will be separated by a minimum of six (6) feet and encouraged to use the maximum space available.
- Hallways, classrooms, and drinking fountains will be off limits.
- No hymnals or shared religious materials will be used.
- No offering plates will be passed. Tithes and offerings will be deposited in a stationary box near the exit.
- No choir (or practice) will meet or perform.
- No handshaking, hugging, or other physical contact will be allowed.
- No fellowship closer than six (6) feet will be allowed within the church building.
- Multiple hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the building.
- All common surfaces, including door handles, light switches, and pews will be disinfected before and after all services.
- Masks will be available, as supply allows.
- Extra-curricular religious meetings, including small groups, Sunday School classes, and church bus ministry, will remain cancelled. Only main worship services will be open.
- Communion, if observed, will be distributed in self-contained, sealed packets.
Conclusion
I am a believer in the great importance and influence of the local church. It is the primary vehicle by which God has chosen to represent Himself on Earth in this day and age. It is of primary importance to the spiritual health and well-being of its members, a benefit that extends also to the surrounding community.
I realize that, in Decatur, IL, re-convening our in-person services now instead of many months from now (as Governor Pritzker has implied) may place us at odds with the most recent “Stay-at-Home Order.” This would be both regrettable and unnecessary. However, I also realize that the time has come to “obey God rather than man” so that we may avoid the erosion of our freedoms moving forward.
