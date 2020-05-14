Decatur church says defying governor's order is about obeying God, not politics

When the COVID-19 virus first began spreading in America back in March, many of us immediately joined in the national concern for the safety of our local communities. This concern was realized not only for the health and well-being of our faithful parishioners, but also for our unchurched neighbors as well. The epidemiology of this novel Corona Virus was not yet understood, and we, in Central Illinois, joined with Governor Pritzker in the understanding that discontinuing our regular church meetings for a short time was the best course of action to help flatten the curve and halt the spread of the disease. We listened to advice from the CDC and other health organizations and acted accordingly by closing our doors and brainstorming ways to still engage with and encourage our flocks whilst unable to gather together. Many of us have been trying our best to become social media and video production gurus while continuing to study, teach, pray, and meet the spiritual, emotional, and even physical needs of our people.