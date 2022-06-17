Decatur City Council set to name downtown park for artist Preston Jackson

DECATUR — One month after it was first suggested, the Decatur City Council will move forward with a proposal to christen a currently-nameless downtown green space "Preston Jackson Park" in honor of the renowned artist.
The city-owned green space lays on the west side of Water Street between North and William streets in downtown Decatur. It is directly across the street from the ADM City Center building.
Though there's been speculation that ADM or another entity would seek to build on the land, those plans have not come to pass.
In the meantime, the space has inadvertently become a park and is now generally accepted as a permanent part of the downtown fabric.
The suggestion to name it for Jackson, a Decatur native, came from Eyvonne Hawkins, a professor at Richland Community College, and Jim Taylor, an executive board member of the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly, who spoke at a council meeting in early May.
Beyond Jackson's Decatur roots, the pair noted that one of Jackson's sculptures, which honors African American Civil War soldiers, already sits in the green space in question.
Council members at the time seemed enthusiastic to the suggestion.
Jackson is a 1998 laureate of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, the state's highest honor given to individuals. He lives in Peoria and is a founder of that city's Contemporary Art Center. He is also a professor emeritus of sculpture at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago.
He works in metals, including both steel and foundry casts, and painting.
According to a memo from city manager Scot Wrighton, Jackson has agreed to attend a dedication ceremony sometime in the future once plaques and markers are manufactured.
"Mayor Moore Wolfe thought it would be fitting that the formal decision to name the park in honor of Mr. Jackson occur close to the 2022 observance of Juneteenth — even though formal park dedication will be later in the year," Wrighton wrote.
Wrighton, however, clarified that the city retains the right to repurpose the property for economic development in the future if an opportunity arises.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers in the Decatur Civic Center.
Here are some other items that will be discussed at Monday's meeting:
The council will consider signing off on a $645,749 contract with Decatur-based Interior Specialty Construction for buildout of classrooms, offices and other interior improvements on the second floor of the Decatur Public Library building.
The space is expected to be utilized by Workforce Investment Solutions, Thinkwell Makerspace, Project Read and the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur.
The location of these organizations under one roof is part of a larger council initiative to improve small business assistance services and enhance workforce development.
The council also will consider approving a $149,859 contract with Evanston-based consulting firm Teska Associates for a "Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods" initiative along the Jasper Street corridor.
Teska will be tasked with helping the city draft a corridor plan for a three mile stretch of Jasper Street between Pershing Road and Lake Shore Drive. City officials stressed that community engagement would be a significant part of the process of putting together a plan.
Teska was chosen from six firms that returned requests for proposals for the project.
The Jasper Street initiative would entail property repurposing, beautification, infill development and non-motorized transportation options.
Airport
The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show.
Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene.
The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system.
Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo
Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949.
A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect.
Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos.
Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses.
The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said.
The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections.
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer.
Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said.
Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater.
The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location.
Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said.
The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.
But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city’s iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Below is the list of mural’s images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community.

Nine-year-old Iking Campbell, right, reads the description on the side of the sculpture in downtown Decatur on Monday during The Iconic Black History Scavenger Hunt & Soul Food Celebration. Decatur native Preston Jackson created the sculpture to honor African-American soldiers who served during the Civil War.