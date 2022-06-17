Decatur City Council set to name downtown park for artist Preston Jackson

DECATUR — One month after it was first suggested, the Decatur City Council will move forward with a proposal to christen a currently-nameless downtown green space "Preston Jackson Park" in honor of the renowned artist.

The city-owned green space lays on the west side of Water Street between North and William streets in downtown Decatur. It is directly across the street from the ADM City Center building.

Though there's been speculation that ADM or another entity would seek to build on the land, those plans have not come to pass.

In the meantime, the space has inadvertently become a park and is now generally accepted as a permanent part of the downtown fabric.

The suggestion to name it for Jackson, a Decatur native, came from Eyvonne Hawkins, a professor at Richland Community College, and Jim Taylor, an executive board member of the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly, who spoke at a council meeting in early May.

Beyond Jackson's Decatur roots, the pair noted that one of Jackson's sculptures, which honors African American Civil War soldiers, already sits in the green space in question.

Council members at the time seemed enthusiastic to the suggestion.

Jackson is a 1998 laureate of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, the state's highest honor given to individuals. He lives in Peoria and is a founder of that city's Contemporary Art Center. He is also a professor emeritus of sculpture at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago.

He works in metals, including both steel and foundry casts, and painting.

Jackson told the Herald & Review in April that it would be "cool" to be recognized by his hometown, saying that "all of who I am stems from my Decatur connection."

According to a memo from city manager Scot Wrighton, Jackson has agreed to attend a dedication ceremony sometime in the future once plaques and markers are manufactured.

"Mayor Moore Wolfe thought it would be fitting that the formal decision to name the park in honor of Mr. Jackson occur close to the 2022 observance of Juneteenth — even though formal park dedication will be later in the year," Wrighton wrote.

Wrighton, however, clarified that the city retains the right to repurpose the property for economic development in the future if an opportunity arises.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers in the Decatur Civic Center.

Here are some other items that will be discussed at Monday's meeting:

The council will consider signing off on a $645,749 contract with Decatur-based Interior Specialty Construction for buildout of classrooms, offices and other interior improvements on the second floor of the Decatur Public Library building.

The space is expected to be utilized by Workforce Investment Solutions, Thinkwell Makerspace, Project Read and the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur.

The location of these organizations under one roof is part of a larger council initiative to improve small business assistance services and enhance workforce development.

The council also will consider approving a $149,859 contract with Evanston-based consulting firm Teska Associates for a "Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods" initiative along the Jasper Street corridor.

Teska will be tasked with helping the city draft a corridor plan for a three mile stretch of Jasper Street between Pershing Road and Lake Shore Drive. City officials stressed that community engagement would be a significant part of the process of putting together a plan.

Teska was chosen from six firms that returned requests for proposals for the project.

The Jasper Street initiative would entail property repurposing, beautification, infill development and non-motorized transportation options.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.